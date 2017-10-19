These High-Fashion 'Thong Jeans' Leave Little To The Imagination

If you thought rear-zipper jeans and jeans with see-through knees were offbeat, then wait till you see the latest creation from designer Thibaut.

Splash News Designer Thibaut unveiled an ultra-revealing pair of jeans on Thursday.

Splash News The pants have neither front nor back panels.

The pants are basically jeans with the front and back panels cut out, as Harper’s Bazaar notes. Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts:

Thinking a crafting session is in order! I’ve been looking for a new going out out, outfit 😝 #thongjeans pic.twitter.com/IaQvtu5DfL — Suzie Sparkles 👑 (@SuzieSparklesDJ) October 19, 2017

My friends: “It’s going to be chill, just wear something super casual.”

Me: *shows up in my thong jeans* https://t.co/AL9EhXa8SD — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@LaurenAlexis) October 18, 2017

I won't even wear thong underwear. There's no easy I'm wearing thong jeans. — Scary Dragon (@Faerie_Dragon) October 19, 2017

Thong jeans exist now and wasn't that one of the signs of the apocalypse? https://t.co/oyEnWC8HV5 pic.twitter.com/DfGlYzFpMY — Sangam Angre (@sangamangre) October 19, 2017

Thibaut’s line is only available at stores in Tokyo and an online retailer that appears to deliver only within Japan. The designer has yet to respond to requests for comment.