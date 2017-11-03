Thor: Ragnarok Came For My Wig

After following Peter Quill throughout dozens of planets in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and going behind Tony Stark’s back in Spiderman: Homecoming, we land on the planet of Asgard to experience the final Marvel final movie for 2017: Thor: Ragnarok.

I’m not even going to sugar coat this: The movie was like witnessing one massive trip.

The film follows Thor, the Asgardian Avenger as he faces one of the biggest battles he has ever faced: his older sister, Hela. But before you roll your eyes, you should probably know that Thor’s older sister is sort of really evil. Like - really evil. I mean, she calls herself the Goddess of Death. I mean come on, who even picks that nickname for themselves?

Well, after that little family reunion, the Son of Odin now has to fight his older sister. But Mr.Shakespearean Blondie isn’t alone, he’ll have assistance from his younger (adoptive) brother Loki, and his co-worker, Bruce Banner. Who you might recognize as The Hulk.

Marvel Studios (2017)

The poor God of Thunder was kicked to the curb by his sister, and also broke his treasured Mjölnir, (The metal hammer thing he always swings around in the movies), and kicked off Asgard along with his brother deserting them on a literal planet of garbage.

Chris Hemsworth who plays the oh-so mighty Thor is more hilarious than ever - which compared to the first two Thor films, well let’s just say the dialogue wasn’t as humorous as Ragnarok. His co-star Tom Hiddleston who plays his adoptive brother Loki, is also back with a handful of jokes that had the entire theater laughing.

Marvel Studios (2017)

If that doesn't immediately sell you on this movie, here are some reasons you definitely don't want to miss Thor: Ragnarok. The director, Taika Waititi claimed that approximetly 80% of the movie was improvised. Now, for a billion dollar company with a very good reputation, it probably wasn’t originally planned to have this all be an improv-activity you’d do at acting camp. But guess what, it paid off. Thor Ragnarok is the second highest rated movie out of the entire Marvel Cinematic Univerise franchise with a Rotten Tomato score of 93%. Ragnarok provides a fresh take on what looks to be a new era of Marvel films.