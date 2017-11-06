Thor: Ragnarok - Excellent Action And Style. Great Acting And Direction. Captures Details With An 80s Retro Feel

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor's quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Arjun N. comments, “The acting is top level and the wonderful direction captures every detail with an 80s retro feel. This is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all Marvel fans.” Nathaniel B. adds, “Marvel movies… They are either works of art with great plots, or completely confusing and the plots are like earbuds in a pocket - tangled and time-wasting. This one isn’t (thankfully) the latter. It has humor around every corner…” See their full reviews below.

Thor: Ragnarok

By Arjun N., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 15

Thor: Ragnarok impressed me because of its excellent action and style. The acting is top level and the wonderful direction captures every detail with an 80s retro feel. This is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all Marvel fans.

The story is about Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the God of Thunder and former Avenger, who finds himself in the toughest match of his life when he is pitted against Hela (Cate Blanchett), the Goddess of Death, who destroys his hammer in a fierce battle. Thor escapes through a space portal, but is transported to Sakaar, a planet known for its gladiator matches hosted by the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Imprisoned, Thor is forced to fight on the gladiator ring, only to find out his opponent is the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who is unaware of their previous comradery. Meanwhile on Asgard, Hela is the new leader and executes a strict dictatorship. Despite being captured, Thor is trying to set up a team with the Hulk, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to escape and stop Hela before it is too late.

Chris Hemsworth, as Thor, excellently presents his desperation, despite being a hero of great power. His new-born comradery with the Hulk is well presented, due to their great chemistry. Cate Blanchett, as Hela, is one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, due to her nefarious behavior and interesting backstory that shines a new light on Asgard’s history. Mark Ruffalo, as the Hulk, is excellent in his Jekyll-Hyde personality between being Bruce Banner and being the Hulk. Due to this, he is my favorite character in the movie. Jeff Goldblum, as the Grandmaster, is quirky and fun like always. Tessa Thompson, as Valkyrie, provides an initially flawed companion to Thor, but stops running away from her problems and face them, when she decides to team up with Thor. Tom Hiddleston, as Loki, is as deceptive and charismatic as ever.

The direction by Taika Waititi is splendid. Every scene in the movie is filled with style and well-timed comedy. My favorite scene is when Thor activates his true potential in the final battle against Hela because it is a huge leap for the character, and it leads to one of the most epic battles in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe. My only problem with the movie is the tonal shifts the movie faces because the movie is filled with comedic scenes. However, in serious and emotional scenes, they feel rout of place.

The message of the movie is about believing in yourself. Thor is only able to last in the battle with Hela when he realizes his true potential is beyond his hammer. I give this film 4.5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 10 to 18 because of its intense action and suggestive references. The movie releases in theaters on November 3, 2017 so check it out.

Thor: Ragnarok

By Nathaniel B., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 11

Marvel movies… They are either works of art with great plots, or completely confusing and the plots are like earbuds in a pocket - tangled and time-wasting. This one isn’t (thankfully) the latter. It has humor around every corner which blends well into the story, making it quite enjoyable. This new, highly anticipated third film has cutting-edge CGI. Colorful new worlds are brought to life with realistic scenery and quirky new characters. It’s surprising what modern-tech can do for a movie’s quality.

Thor: Ragnarok is action-packed, like most of Marvel Studios blockbusters. The music really helps drive the already epic fight scenes to make them feel even more epic. There is also a really interesting storyline. It takes Thor into many different places and situations. I really enjoyed watching this film and am excited to see how Marvel will wrap up all the films that they have made and will make.

The jokes enhance their fair share to the story. They are witty and fun and take nothing away from the thick plot. Most are quick witted and fit in well into what is happening. Very few are cringe-inducing or make you feel disappointed in the world. Two are especially funny, one is about the battle tactic ‘get help!,’ about which you will have to discover for yourselves. The other joke is when Thor puts together a team to fight Hela (Cate Blanchett) and calls them the ‘revengers.’ An obvious nod to the Avengers.

Like many modern films, there is very realistic CGI, but this one is more artful than most in the computer generated imagery area. All things - the projectiles, spaceships, even monsters look detailed to the point of realism. The scenery is also beautiful, the real ones as well as the computer generated ones.

The fight scenes are quick and smooth and also look great with modern CGI. The camera angles, the weapons, even the grunts all enhance the the action. The music helps the action more than anything else by amplifying the epicness of the combat. The plot is interesting and flows pretty smoothly. It begins with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) who fights monsters and then gets stranded on a faraway planet where people are captured off the streets and forced to fight. He finds Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and tries to get him to help in taking down the death goddess, Hela, who is invading Asgard after breaking Mjolnir, Thor’s magic hammer. She is the reason Thor is stranded.

I like this film a lot, for its humor, CGI, plot and more. It is the best in the Thor trilogy. Some smaller things I like include the short Doctor Strange cameo and the inclusion of the “Contest of Champions.” I liked the cameo because they never really have been placed in previous films, other than the ones from ‘Marvel Man’ Stan Lee. The Contest of Champions is cool because I have heard of it before, mostly from the Marvel game, which I admit to playing a bit myself.