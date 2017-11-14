Thoughts and Prayers, Copy and Paste: On Being Desensitized in an Era of Mass Violence

“Thoughts and prayers with the family of those affected by [insert most recent mass shooting incident].” Copy, paste. “May God be with the families of the [insert most recent school shooting incident] victims.” Copy, paste. “Sending my condolences to those affected by [insert most recent domestic terrorist attack]. Copy, paste.

This is how it feels to be ever present in an era of constant gun violence and 24 hour news cycles: monotonous, disingenuous, and routine. It lacks thorough reflection in the same way that copying and pasting doesn’t require a glance. Reactions to mass violence have become reflexive, sending “thoughts and prayers” that won’t stop the pain of families being told that their son, sister, friend, was killed by another “mentally ill” individual.

We have seen some of the worst acts of violence in U.S. history. The average 10-year old American child has heard the phrase “deadliest mass shooting in modern history” three times in their lifetime. The Orlando nightclub shooting in 2016 boasted a monstrous 50 casualties. That became the “deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history”. Sixteen months pass. Las Vegas becomes subject to this same language as a whopping 58 people are shot dead, and over 500 people are injured. One month passes. “Sutherland Springs church in Texas” flashes across every major news outlet. Same headline, same story. It took one month for Las Vegas, the current deadliest mass shooting in history, to leave the news cycle.

Should we address the lack of action with the U.S.’s gun control laws? Should we bring up the urgent need to discuss mental illness? Or should we mention how our lack of action is a result of a loss of hope? There’s a lot of questions to be answered and it seems we’ve been stuck in a state of apathy and dejection, one we haven’t been able to crawl out of.

We are in a crisis when atrocities are being committed with frightening frequency, and yet they prompt the same response and no action. It’s a crisis when at the end of the day, we go back to our comfortable lives, nauseated but not surprised by the cycle of terror and response that has been unable to end.

It’s exhausting to process the idea that any one of us could wake up one morning and be a victim. It’s exhausting to think that with current gun control laws, they would be able to. And it’s exhausting to sit back and realize that most of us do want an end to this national emergency, but even we, the people, don’t have the power to do anything.