THOUGHTS ON WHITE PRIVILEGE

Recently white privilege has been the topic of discussion in print and digital media. I listened to Tucker Carlson discuss white privilege on his Fox Channel program. Then, I read an article written by Max Boot that appeared in the publication Foreign Policy.

White privilege is not the same as racism. However, white privilege is an institutionalized way of thinking perpetuated by racism and racist public policy. White privilege is a sensibility that empowers and instills confidence in white men and women. White privilege perpetuates overt and subtle racism because it gives white people the benefit of the doubt in many situations.

The benefit of the doubt means black people observe or experience a situation and judge the fairness of the outcome by begging the question;” what would happen if a black person did that?”

Recently, I watched Matthew Petersen, district court nominee, struggle through his nomination hearing. Petersen ultimately withdrew his nomination because it was painfully clear he was not qualified to fulfill the responsibilities of a lifetime appointment on the US District Court for the District of Columbia. Who placed Petersen’s name on the list? Whoever placed Peterson on the list should be held accountable for demonstrating poor judgement and disrespecting the importance of the hearing and the judgeship. What would have happened to an African American in the position of Matthew Petersen or the person(s) who suggested he was an appropriate candidate for the judgeship?

President Trump has called the consistent rise in opioid deaths across the United States a national public health emergency. Every day more than 90 Americans die after overdosing on opioids. However, the number of African Americans and other minorities dying from opioid overdose is significantly lower than their white counterparts. The disparity is partially because doctors” are generally more reluctant to prescribe painkillers to minorities, they mistakenly believe that minority patients feel less pain or are more likely to misuse and sell the drugs.”

Many law enforcement agencies across the nation are looking to get treatment for opioid users instead of incarcerating them; unlike increased incarcerated for minority drug abusers during the “war on drugs” declared by President Nixon in June 1971. Many black drug users and dealers have had more harsh treatment under the criminal justice system.

The criminal justice system itself provides privileges for offenders of a certain economic class. A pay to stay facility in Seal Beach, CA markets its jail by advertising it offers flat screen televisions, computer and media room, and cleanliness. If you can afford 100.00 a night and have a good defense attorney who might be fortunate to do your sentence there. The justice, or “just us”, system has been known to target African Americans ever since establishment of the Black Codes of 1865-66. The codes attempted to sustain white supremacy in the Southern states and criminalize certain activities by Blacks in order to incarcerate them. Once incarcerated Blacks were forced into forced labor gangs and thereby perpetuating the system of slavery abolished by the 13th Amendment.

Stanford University swim team member Brock Turner served three months of a six month jail term for sexually assaulting a Stanford co-ed. Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious intoxicated woman lying beside a dumpster. Brock’s father stated that his son “should not have to go to prison for 20 minutes of action.” Mr. Turner demonstrated an arrogance and callousness endemic to white privilege; entitlement due to heightened sense of self worth. Young Brock should get the benefit of your consideration because he is a good kid from a good family. Although Brock committed a heinous criminal act he is not a criminal and doesn’t deserve to be incarcerated with other criminals.

There are a litany of crimes and situations that indicate white lives are deemed more worthy of consideration than other groups. White privilege is a result of racism, institutionalized by unjust public policies and education,judicial,economic,and health care systems. Many white people in America live a life where they don’t think twice about things. Many live thinking, “some men see things and ask why; I dream of things and ask why not.”