ThoughtsandPrayers

As 2017 draws to an end, I think of all the victims we lost to senseless acts of gun violence this year.

October 1st. 10 PM.

I’m on my way to the concert surrounded by a swarm of strangers who probably hate me right now because for the past 40 minutes I’ve been swinging around the subway pole screaming random Ed Sheeran lyrics at a crowd of strangers (without realizing that I’m making my own remixes). My two girlfriends Hanna and Moudhi are laughing in embarrassment. I’m in such a happy place. The crowd consists of cute couples, Manhattanite teenage girls, older divorcees (which turns out are massive Ed Sheeran groupies, who knew?) and us - an awkward group of single girls who just bought concert tickets an hour ago. Standing in line to enter the Barclays Center, I look up and stare at the towering arena in front of me. A sudden rush of fear permeates my body. The concert begins and I can hear the deafening crowd inside. What if it all just ends here?

Stop being crazy Sarah, I say to myself, closing my eyes and shuddering at this dark thought. I’m at a concert; I should be having fun and not thinking about death. Hanna nudges me, “Come on dude.” I went inside, sang my heart out, and sashayed my way back to the L train dreaming of my imaginary boyfriend. Thousands of people attended the Ed Sheeran concert that night and we all made it home safely.

3AM. I wake up to go to the bathroom. Checking my phone I see a CNN breaking news alert - “Las Vegas: Gunman Opens Fire at Concert Goers.” There wasn’t much information, only chilling footage of people taking cover as shots were fired. I think of all the family members of the victims in the crowd and how this headline will change their lives forever. I pray the gunman is not Muslim. With Muslim bans in place we are already walking on such thin ice. I close my eyes and fall back asleep.

10AM. 59 souls were killed. Over 500 injured. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, is described as being a friendly grandfatherly neighbor. He enjoyed gambling, country music, and, well, just went insane one day and decided to use 17 of the 33 military style rifles he purchased to impart a war scene at a country music concert. It was the 275th day of 2017, and 273 mass shootings had already occurred. Families mourned. Survivors spoke. Hashtags were created. Articles shared. Gun prices rose. The government sent their thoughts and prayers.

The Ed Sheeran concert I was at less than 12 hours ago flashes in my mind. The same gust of fear that left me paralyzed for a few moments when I looked out at the sea of fans I was entrapped with at the venue revisits me. I feel my insides curl at the realization that I was just lucky.

***

November 5th. Noon. Gunman opens fire in Texas Church. 26 killed. 20 injured. The murdered comprise ten women, seven men, seven girls, one boy, and an unborn child.

8 PM. I’ve been standing in line for over an hour outside Gotham Theater waiting to get into the annual Arab Comedy festival. Hundreds of people are gathered in this room tonight for one purpose, to laugh. My friends and I have been excited about this event for months. I feel it again. A feeling is supposed to come and go, but this one clings on. No amount of consoling myself can shake it off anymore. I laugh at jokes but there is still this tightening in my chest. I nervously giggle at a joke an Egyptian American comedian delivers, “ I feel like no matter what I do I’m going to turn 30 and get a Hogwarts letter from ISIS. You’ve been selected, we start in September.” The audience erupts in hysterics. Thigh slapping, heads thrown back— no filtered laughing here. My eyes scan the room, I try to see where the emergency exits are. Just in case. Some Americans would feel uneasy with so many Muslims in a single room cracking ISIS jokes, but I just feel unsafe to be out in public in America. Nowhere is safe.

A second amendment right, the government tells us there is nothing they can do about curtailing the sale of guns. They enact travel bans to protect us because the innocent Muslim walking down the street is a terrorist, they build walls because the hard working Mexican who helped build this country is a rapist trying to steal our job, and they allow police officers to expand their use of stop and frisk because an innocent black man they’re constantly trying to re-enslave is the boogieman that is out to get us. Gunman opens fire, innocent people are massacred every single day, yet we just enact thoughts and prayers.

12 to 14 children may have been killed in the Texas Church shooting, but according to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the reality is that in the U.S. approximately 19 children a day die or receive emergency treatment for a gunshot wound.

The White House says it’s not the time to have a political conversation about gun control right now. After all how can it possibly be the time when the two most powerful groups and organizations in this country - our government and the NRA - come to reap benefits after every mass shooting. They argue that “it’s the price of freedom.” The saddest fact is that stock prices rise sharply immediately after every single massacre. More people are expected to buy guns after an attack. The problem is only getting worse. My biggest fear is that I won’t shudder at the next CNN headline on my phone. That it will be completely normalized, like a ridiculous Trump headline, just a part of life that is accepted with a “well, what can we do?” attitude.

*** Everyday

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an event in which four or more people are shot. According to this definition mass shootings happen every single day in America. One happened already today. Another will happen tomorrow.

As 2017 draws to a close, I think of all the victims killed by gun violence. I can’t help but wonder, could it be me one day? Could I leave my house one day to go to a concert or a comedy show only to make the news? My parents would be on TV because the biggest tragedy in their lives had just occurred. My mom would try to be strong and not to cry in front of the camera, believing it’s her duty to use her 30 seconds on TV to honor my memory and share it with the world. My father would be unable to speak. They would capture America’s attention for a few moments as Anderson Cooper asked for personal details. A photo from my Facebook profile would be plastered on the screen. My family and friends would probably share anecdotes about my love for dancing in public and my dream of one day becoming Shonda Rhimes. My mom would say everyone who met me loved me. She would believe it even if it wasn't true. Her voice would crack when she would share the last text message, the final phone call, the casual goodbye that would haunt her for the rest of her life. People’s heart would quiver for a few minutes while they watched my parents, a mother and father with cracks in their hearts so deep they would never truly heal.

Hashtags would be created. Articles shared. Gun prices would rise. The government would send their thoughts and prayers.

And

then

America

would