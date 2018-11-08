Multiple people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday.

Police officers were called to Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks at around 11:20 p.m., The Ventura County Star reported. Officers at the scene told the newspaper that at least 30 shots had been fired. Multiple ambulances were called to the area to treat victims.

Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told reporters just before 1 a.m. Thursday that at least six people, including one deputy sheriff, had been injured in the shooting ― though he could not confirm the status of their condition.

Kuredjian said dozens of officers were still working to “neutralize the threat” and that the shooter could still be alive and not in police custody.

“This is still an active scene,” he said. “We can’t consider the situation under control at this moment.”

Law enforcement officers and emergency personnel were seen running into the building.

#BREAKING: Multiple people were injured when a gunman opened fire tonight at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks. The suspect is not in custody and victims are fleeing throughout the neighborhood. https://t.co/Zsc0MdMgzx pic.twitter.com/b94KLicRFT — Ventura County Star (@vcstar) November 8, 2018

Borderline, which bills itself as the “biggest dance floor in town,” had been hosting an event called “College Country Night” when the shooting occurred. The bar is reportedly a popular spot for college students from nearby California Lutheran University and Moorpark College.

Kuredjian said “hundreds” of people may have been inside the bar at the time.

A witness told KABC-TV that there were many young people “having a great time” in the bar when a man entered and “started shooting.” The witness, who escaped unharmed with his stepson, said he saw the gunman shoot multiple people.

Kuredjian described Thousand Oaks as “a very safe community.”

Shootings don’t “happen very frequently in our neighborhood,” the officer said.

We've seen multiple victims being treated in mass shooting incident at Thousand Oaks nightclub - still no confirmation on number of victims. pic.twitter.com/jJKmN29K4U — Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) November 8, 2018