Thousands of Students Learn Coding the Easy Way Through the Hour of Code Campaign

The campaign is a new initiative under the #mydigitalmaker movement to better prepare the younger generation for the digital economy

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 November 2017 – In an effort to increase awareness of the importance of computer science subjects and computational thinking skills for students, the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) collaborated with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) under the auspices of the #mydigitalmaker movement to organise a nation-wide Hour of Code campaign that started on 30 October 2017 and ended on 13 November 2017. The campaign received overwhelming participation from more than 130,000 students aged 7 to 17. During the campaign, students easily learned how to code through selected modules available for just an hour and received online participation certificates from Code.org immediately upon completion.

Photo 1: YB Senator Datuk Chong Sin Woon, Deputy Minister of Education II Malaysia visited SK Putrajaya Presint 14 (1) to support the students taking part in the Hour of Code campaign. From L-R: Dr Suhaimi bin Kadir, (Chief Assistant Director of Smart School Sector, Educational Technology Division, MOE), Sumitra Nair (Vice President, Talent and Digital Entrepreneurship Division, MDEC), Haji Amin bin Haji Hamzah, (Headmaster of SK Putrajaya Presint 14(1)), YB Senator Datuk Chong Sin Woon, and Hajah Roaini binti Jaafar (Director, Putrajaya Federal Territory Education Department)

“The Hour of Code campaign is beneficial in helping students understand the basic foundation of technology. This is yet another initiative under the national #mydigitalmaker movement to expose our students to coding, which is one of the key basic skills for future jobs. It is rewarding to see students taking up coding easily through the Hour of Code modules because I believe when students enjoy what they learn, we have achieved something positive out of this,” said YB Senator Datuk Chong Sin Woon, Deputy Minister of Education II Malaysia.

“This initiative is also in line with the government’s aspiration to fortify Computer Science subjects within the formal curriculum, as tabled by our Prime Minister in the recent Budget 2018 announcement. I applaud all schools and students who have taken part in this campaign to understand the fundamentals of coding today. With that information and skills, they will be able to expand their knowledge on computer science and computational thinking, and be able to use it to become future innovators,” he added.

Datuk Yasmin Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of MDEC, iterated MDEC’s shared vision with MOE and is excited to see what technology has for Malaysia’s future. “Coding enhances creativity and cognition, and is fast becoming the language of the future. Technology will play a huge role in our economy moving forward and we must transform our youths, who are already capable users of technology, into technology game-changers. With this focus in mind, the Hour of Code campaign is a perfect head-start for students to learn how to code. People have the perception that coding is difficult but with the right start and training, coding can be as easy as ABC. This initiative is part of MDEC’s on-going support to MoE to bring change to our current education landscape through greater emphasis in digital creativity and innovation. We are also grateful for the wonderful support we’ve received from the State Education Department in making this campaign a success,” she said.

Photo 2: Students of SMK Lutong in Miri, Sarawak had immense fun completing the Hour of Code at their school.

For students Izzat Shahdy and Nigel Ng Xiao Wei, both age 16 from SMK Lutong, Miri, Sarawak they found the campaign informative and entertaining as it exposed them to new knowledge and effective problem-solving skills. “I personally like the Minecraft module when I attempted the Hour of Code campaign, and I’m satisfied that I got to complete the tasks within one hour. Thanks to this campaign, I look forward to similar coding activities to polish my coding skills better and learn something new every time,” said Nigel Ng Xiao Wei.

Photo 3: SMK Lutong applauded the Hour of Code Campaign by MOE and #mydigitalmaker in letting students learn coding the easy way. From L-R: Izzat Shahdy, Adzrul Syafiq and Nigel Ng Xiao Wei)

“The Hour of Code program is very entertaining and it helps my students to strengthen their creative thinking skills. We even encouraged our students to maximise the school's computer lab during recess time and after school hours so that they can give the Hour of Code campaign a try. This way, we allow all students to equally have the opportunity to learn coding even if they don't have any access to computers and internet at home,” said Adzrul Syafiq, a History teacher at SMK Lutong.

Photo 4: A student of SK Putrajaya Presint 14(1) showed YB Senator Datuk Chong Sin Woon her Hour of Code attempt during his visit. From L-R: Haji Amin bin Haji Hamzah, (Headmaster of SK Putrajaya Presint 14(1)), YB Senator Datuk Chong Sin Woon (Deputy Minister of Education II Malaysia), Dr Suhaimi bin Kadir, (Chief Assistant Director of Smart School Sector, State Education Technology Division, MOE), Sumitra Nair (Vice President, Talent and Digital Entrepreneurship Division, MDEC), and Hajah Roaini binti Jaafar (Director, Putrajaya Federal Territory Education Department).

At present, Hour of Code continues to reach millions of students in more than 180 countries. As result of this nationwide campaign, Malaysia has emerged as the country with the highest number of HOC sessions being hosted outside the United States of America. This activity is one of many initiatives under the #mydigitalmaker movement , which hopes to transform Malaysian youths from digital users to producers in the digital economy. Participating schools with the highest number of students taking part stand a chance to win RM47, 000 worth of prizes. Winning schools will be announced by the end of this month.