This Honey Commercial Boldly Reimagines 'The Three Bears' As Gay Men

Consumers are buzzing about a British honey company’s new ad campaign that puts a delightfully queer twist on the children’s classic Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Rowse Honey’s “The Three Bears” reimagines the fairy tale characters as a trio of hirsute gay men. The first of three commercials in the series, which debuted Monday and can be viewed above, is essentially a short-form cooking show, following the guys as they prep a blueberry compote for their morning porridge. (The clip also offers a cheeky way for customers to keep their undergarments toasty on winter days.)

“The Three Bears,” which was produced by the London-based BMB Agency, allows Rowse Honey to follow in the footsteps of Campbell’s Soup, Chobani Yogurt and Hershey’s Kisses, all of which have produced inclusive campaigns that highlight the LGBTQ community in recent years. Unlike those efforts, however, the series focuses on an oft-overlooked subset of the LGBTQ community.

“The gay community is so vibrant and diverse,” one of the campaign’s stars, Matthew Lister, said in an email. “That said, it seems certain groups have been underrepresented in the media, which is why I jumped at the opportunity to feature in ‘The Three Bears.’”

The production process, Lister added, “reminded me a bit of my experience of the bear community. We arrived on the first day not knowing each other, but everyone was easygoing and welcoming.”

The owners of Rowse Honey say they’re pleased with the clip’s reception thus far. Calling the characters “the original porridge ambassadors,” Valeo Foods UK’s Marketing Director Kirstie Jamieson told HuffPost, “We couldn’t think of anyone better than the ‘Three Bears’ to entertain and encourage people to enjoy the natural wonders of Rowse Honey with their morning bowl of porridge.”

Watch the trailer for the full “Three Bears” series below.