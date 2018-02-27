Three Billboards Outside Cleveland, Ohio, Want LeBron James To Move

Three Billboards Outside Cleveland, Ohio, isn’t a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” ― but sponsors of a new advertising campaign are still hoping for a big award.

The recently erected signs entreat Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James to join the Philadelphia 76ers after this season.

One of the billboards, along Cleveland’s Interstate 480, reads ”#PhillyWantsLeBron.” Another says “Complete The Process,” which The Associated Press notes is a reference to the 76ers’ “Trust the Process” mantra.

A Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron. Here they are in order. pic.twitter.com/vntsa8h3mE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2018

The co-CEO of the Chester, Pennsylvania, home remodeling company that leased the billboards suggested the advertising was a no-brainer. James returned to the Cavaliers after winning two NBA titles in Miami, and led Cleveland to its first championship ever in 2016. He is eligible to sign with other teams as a free agent after this season.

“LeBron is in the conversation of being the best player of all time,” Asher Raphael, of Power Home Remodeling, told ESPN. “We think if he comes to Philly, he gets a couple more championships.”