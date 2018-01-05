Three Gifts for Puerto Rico on Dia de los Reyes: Turn on the Lights, Tell the Truth About Death Count and Cancel the Debt

Five years ago, on Jan. 6, my daughter Lucy Rose Westin was born. It was a special day: She arrived on the day we Puerto Ricans know as Dia de los Reyes (Three Kings Day) -- a blessed gift for a Puerto Rican mother. For Latinos across the world who celebrate it, it extends past the new year’s telling the story of the three kings who visited Christ the Child who was born in a manger in Bethlehem. The story is told in various ways through different Latino cultures and cities. Some leave grass for the camels who come in the night and leave trails of what they eat. Children wake up and follow the grass to their gifts. In other cultures, you leave your old shoes by the door and in the morning they are replaced by gifts.

Last week, I asked my Aunt Mary -- who is still in Puerto Rico more than three months after Hurricane Maria roared through -- how she planned to spend Dia de los Reyes. She sighed, while working to shut down both her and my grandmother’s home to rent and put up for sale. At 70 years of age, after living in her pueblo of Canta Gayo (singing rooster) her whole life, she was leaving. She snapped back at me in Spanish, "Camille, I honestly don’t think anybody in Puerto Rico has anything to celebrate about. At this point I just want to leave. There is nothing left for me here. What is left on this island to celebrate.”

I wanted to say, "You need to keep going tia. What is there if there isn’t hope? We have to fight for our island." But I didn’t. She was not alone in her feelings of hope and despair.

The Trump administration has abandoned our island of 3.5 million American citizens. After 104 days, 45% of the island's electricity customers are still without power, the island's government says. Unofficial numbers are much higher., and foot-dragging means that my cousin, who is on dialysis who relies on power to get those treatments, will die if he doesn’t get those services. The official death count is 64, but media estimates, which include deaths due to the aftermath and neglect, are much higher. CNN puts the death toll at 499; The Center for Investigative Journalism counts 985 deaths and the New York Times says the count is 1,052 people dead. Decimated by vulture hedge funds and now bankrupt, the Island's long-neglected infrastructure wasn’t prepared for a natural disaster such as Maria. This past Wednesday, The New York Times reported that the suicide rate has gone up and that many Puerto Ricans are suffering from PTSD, Mental Stress and feelings of hopelessness and despair.

Enough is enough. After giving it much thought, I have a request for our federal government, this Dia de los Reyes: provide three gifts for an island that has suffered long enough. 1) Turn on the lights. Make it happen. Gov. Coumo, New York City Mayor de Blasio and many governors across the country have sent engineers, relief workers and others to deal with the power failures. Hordes of volunteers -- many of the them Puerto Ricans and Latinos, have made the trip on their own to help save people and rebuild. President Trump needs to stop obsessing about the latest unflattering biography, worrying about who has the biggest nuclear button and deciding to expand ocean drilling that could create more natural disasters and increase efforts to save and care for people who are still in the dark.

2) Start telling the truth about the death toll and coming to grips with the fact that more people will die until power is fully restored across the island. Due to the wild discrepancies in the death toll, Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rosello, has ordered a recount. The Trump administration needs to ensure a truthful recount and face the facts that a first world country is responsible for leaving one of territories in third world conditions. Telling the truth will force action.

3) Cancel the island’s debt, which stands at more than $73 billion, plus another $50 billion in pension responsibilities. Hedge funds and other investors

Should not only cancel the debt but be required to pay back their profits to ensure that the islands gets back on track.

My aunt and my grandmother always wished to live and die in their beloved island. It is where they built their lives, but and now it is all gone without a path to rebuild. our federal government has the wherewithal to give my family and the 3.5 million residents of Puerto Rico the chance to fully rebuild their island.