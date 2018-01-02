Three Legged Dog Amazed By Two Legged Woman

“I should probably get her microchipped, goddammit. Maybe install some ramps around the apartment, or even add assistance rails to the toilet and refrigerator, which seem to be her favorite spots. I used to take my three legs for granted, but not anymore. I used to believe I was special, but I’m not. I’m just like Jessica. And Jessica is just like me. Bipedal creatures deserve the same rights and opportunities that I enjoy. And I vow to encourage Jessica’s independence, enable her mobility, and avoid being over protective, but my GOD is this sweet woman so fragile.”