Three Magnificent Dzongs in Bhutan

One word you will be introduced to during your visit to Bhutan is Dzong. The landlocked Kingdom of Bhutan is found in the Himalayas, squished between China and India. Less than a million people make their home in Bhutan, where TV was just introduced in 1999. Bhutan being both remote and somewhat expensive to visit, offers an unaffected experience not having been overrun by mass tourism.

The national language of Bhutan is Dzongkha. Kha means language and dzong means district. So a rough translation would be language of the district (fort) demonstrating the important of the Dzong in the life of the Bhutanese.

The Dzongs are massive structures with imposing exterior walls protecting a series of courtyards, temples, administrative offices and housing for monks. The exterior walls slope inwards, typically bathed in white and offers few windows. A red stripe typically traces the tops of the wall. The Dzongs are highlighted with towering doors composed of wood and iron. The Buddhists temples which reside in the walls are ornate and highly colorful.

The Dzongs can trace their history to the 12th century and they were central in fending off attacks. During attacks all the people of the region would remain inside the fortified walls for protection. They were built strategically, often on the tops of mountains or utilizing a river or two as a physical barrier.

Today, the Dzongs are often the site of Tshechu, annual religious Bhutanese festivals.

Paro

The Paro Dzong formally known as Pinpung Dzong was constructed in the mid-17th century. A fantastic festival in March/April is held every year where holy images are taken in a procession and a number of traditional mask dances are performed by the monks which takes place over several days.

Thimpu

The Dzong in Thimpu, the capital, houses the seat of the national government. Its formal name is Tashichho Dzong meaning auspicious doctrine. The precursor of this Dzong was founded in the 13th century. Since 1968, this Dzong houses the throne room and the offices of the King. Other government officials like cabinet secretaries and ministers can be found here. This Dzong serves as the summer residence for the Dratshang, the central monk body. The Royal Family make their home in the nearby Dechencholing Palace.

Punakha

The magnificent Punakja Dzong stands proudly at the confluence of the Phochu and Mo Chhu Rivers (known as father and mother rivers). The second oldest Dzong in the country was constructed in the mid-17th century. The Dzong has been placed on Bhutan's Tentative List for UNESCO inclusion. All five kings of the Wangchuck dynasty have been crowned here. The Dzong also serves as the residence of the central body of monks who winter here to wait out the colder climates of the other Dzongs. Of course, there is another spectacular festival held at the Dzong. It is the Punakha festival held for 5 days in February/March. And for those romantics, the Dzong held the royal wedding in 2011 of the King (Druk Gyalpo) and the future queen, Jetsun Pema.