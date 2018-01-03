Three Reasons Why My Daughter's New Doll is Awesome

In today’s society, our children are the most vulnerable to over exposure to consumerism. Toy commercials are everywhere and the youngest visual consumers are our children. If you allow them, they can want a new type of toy or gadget every minute. For our family, we are deliberate about not falling prey to the culture of constantly purchasing new toys, even for our favorite brands. My toddler happens to have an advanced vocabulary for her age. This means that dolls and toys meant for ages 5 and up are still some of her favorite.
Over the past year, based on her favorite cartoon and our quarterly visits to the American Girl store she fell in love with their smaller more unique dolls called Wellie Wishers. She watches the show on Amazon Prime almost daily, and even knows the storylines and doll names by heart. We purposefully held off until Christmas to give her the doll, but since we did she has indeed become one of my favorite. For the three reasons below are I am on love with this brand, specifically for a child her age.
- The Doll is the Perfect Size: Though she has another 18 inch traditional American Girl Doll, my daughter can carry and dress the Wellie Wisher doll even better because of her size.
- The books are Amazing: To my surprise, because she also watches the television show, my toddler was able to read and identify the names of the dolls. Because of her passion for the brand, we read the chapter books together because they also include pictures. From an educational perspective, this allows for numerous educational goals and standards to be met.
- My Daughter’s Excitement: Again, as parents, though we should not purchase every item that makes our children excited, there is nothing like seeing the excitement on my daughter’s face when she is able to make a tanglible connection to her toys and her learning. The goals and itemized lists of parenting activities is long, but when those goals are met effortlessly, you are winning. www.americangirl.com