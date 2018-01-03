Three Reasons Why My Daughter's New Doll is Awesome

In today’s society, our children are the most vulnerable to over exposure to consumerism. Toy commercials are everywhere and the youngest visual consumers are our children. If you allow them, they can want a new type of toy or gadget every minute. For our family, we are deliberate about not falling prey to the culture of constantly purchasing new toys, even for our favorite brands. My toddler happens to have an advanced vocabulary for her age. This means that dolls and toys meant for ages 5 and up are still some of her favorite.