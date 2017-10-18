Three Reasons Why Your Business Is Dying Right Now

By Tommy Mello

“Scale! Scale! Scale!”

That’s the mantra of most entrepreneurs these days. The faster and larger you can scale, the better.

But let’s get real for a second: If you had $1 million in your business when you were starting out, you would probably lose most of it. Why? You don’t have what it takes to scale — just yet. Don’t take my word for it. One study, which analyzed 3,200 startups, found that the No. 1 cause of new business failure is premature scaling.

As I built my $30 million home service business A1 Garage Doors over the last seven years, I took the time and patience to scale. While I made mistakes along the way, I managed to save money in the bank, hire great employees and build solid systems. When the time came to scale rapidly, my business was ready with a great foundation.

You can do the same as well, and avoid all the mistakes most entrepreneurs make when scaling their businesses. Here are three most dangerous ones you should be aware of:

Killer Mistake No. 1: Scaling Too Quickly

In 2012, a small tech company named XciteLogic was taking the business world by storm. From 2008 to 2012, they grew their staff from 22 to 105 people, as their revenue soared by 600 percent [registration required]. But things quickly unraveled: The company filed for bankruptcy just a year later. It turned out that they grew too fast by overextending their credit with several major companies and killing their growth as a result.

To successfully grow your business, you need to know how to scale profitably — and sustainably. From my experience, these are the two fundamental aspects that any business needs to focus on before scaling:

Monitor your profit margin: You need to check how profitable you are per month and ask yourself: Can I afford to scale? If you are in the home service business that means at least an 18–22 percent profit margin.

Build up capital: Start saving money long before you want to scale. Then, when you are ready to pull the trigger, you’ll have access to funds and you can get the loan you need. Banks want to see that you are capable of earning and saving money before they lend it to you. What you want to do is to borrow money when you don’t need it and avoid borrowing when you do need it. It’s a sure-fire indicator that you’re not overextending your credit.

Killer Mistake No. 2: Hiring the Wrong People

Shortly after becoming Yahoo CEO, Marissa Mayer made a major blunder in her first significant hire. She brought on the top Googler Henrique De Castro as her COO, only to let him go 15 months later. It turned out that he just didn’t have the right experience to bring Yahoo’s ad revenue to the next level. The cost of her hiring mistake was a total of $109 million.

To scale your business, you, of course, need to hire. Yet, hiring the right talents is a real challenge: One bad hire can cost your business money and time you could have spent elsewhere. To hire better, start with hiring specialists who have direct, demonstrated experience in the industry you are in. These are the two roles that I recommend hiring for:

Marketing: Just because you understand your business better than anyone doesn’t mean that you know how to market it properly. When hiring a marketing specialist, make sure he or she has a good understanding of your local market, your competition and ultimately the value of your business.

Accounting: Even if you have a great mind for numbers, you probably don’t have the time to research all the applicable tax laws that can affect your business. Hire a CPA who has experience working with entrepreneurs and develop a tax strategy from the beginning to help maximize your profits and avoid any IRS pitfalls.

Killer Mistake No. 3: Developing the Wrong Systems and Processes

Hate McDonald’s and Starbucks as much as you like, but they nailed down the power of having the right systems and processes to scale successfully.

As you try to scale your business, you need to know that your employees are doing their jobs. In other words, you need to inspect, not expect. Create or find a system that will help you track your employees’ work on a daily basis. The right system is transparent so everyone can see what’s going on, establishing the right mutual expectations and keeping everyone accountable. By monitoring your team and providing consistent feedback, you’ll be able to find areas where more training may be needed.

Scale Smart

Successfully scaling a business is every entrepreneur’s dream. But if you rush to scale, you will only burn your business to the ground. Instead, scale smart and you, too, will succeed in the long run.

