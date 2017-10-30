Three Skeleton Key Brings Hitchcock to Modern Day

This article was co-authored by Chris Hadley, who writes for the online web series magazine Snobby Robot and for the film music magazine Film Score Monthly Online. In addition, he is the writer/creator of the cable news satire THE LATE, LATE NEWS.

Written and directed by filmmaker Andrew Hamer, the frightening new short film adaptation of George G. Toudouze’s claustrophobic horror tale THREE SKELETON KEY merges classic Hitchcock-style suspense with sharp commentary on racial inequality. While not currently in wide release, THREE SKELETON KEY is already showing at various film festivals across the United States. Information on upcoming screenings can be found on the film’s Facebook page and web site (see links below).

Set in 1921, THREE SKELETON KEY co-stars Dan White as Andre Rolle and Robert Fleet as Terry Driscoll, two World War I veterans whose heroism overseas hasn’t resulted in job opportunities at home. Sadly, upon re-entering the US, Andre’s bravery in combat is met not with admiration but instead with racism.

While Terry and Andre end up working together at a lighthouse run by Jim Beal (Paul Rae), Andre endures constant abuse by Jim and his right-hand man Bill Roberts (Greg Perrow). But when the supposedly safe lighthouse comes under attack by creepy invaders from an unknown ship, all four men are forced to fight for their lives.

In the traditions of Hitchcock and John Carpenter, palpable apprehension precedes every frightening moment in THREE SKELETON KEY. “Why won’t the ship turn away from the reefs? Is there someone or something on board the ship? Men are willing to do anything to each other to survive,” explains Hamer.

Like the film’s characters, viewers of THREE SKELETON KEY will be gripped by the internal and external dramas that play out. “The constant anxiety that weighs on the lighthouse crew also weighs on the audience, and the horrifying revelation of what is inside the ship builds up the ever-growing dread,” Hamer adds.

Though THREE SKELETON KEY has withstood the test of time, Hamer found that doing a short film based on a short story wasn’t as simple as it seemed. “There were numerous problems adapting the short story into a film - not only compressing a complex plot and character development within the confines of a short film, but also making a classic short story relevant to a modern audience,” he says.

Hamer relished the opportunity to view THREE SKELETON KEY from a fresh new perspective. “Making THREE SKELETON KEY gave me the freedom to honor the spirit of the original short story, while also exploring new scenarios and conflicts in the adaptation,” Hamer adds.

Those who are familiar with the original short story (as well as the memorable radio dramatization narrated by horror icon Vincent Price) will find that Hamer’s filmed presentation still features the chilling intensity found in its previous adaptations. However, Hamer believes that this new adaptation of Toudouze’s classic will make an added impact by taking on 21st century racial injustice.

With Hamer hoping to develop a feature-length version of THREE SKELETON KEY in the future, he believes that the current short film is strengthened by the inner and outer conflicts of its protagonists. “I think that viewers will be engaged with the growing tension and cabin fever that consumes these characters inside the lighthouse,” explains Hamer. “When faced with survival, these men in the lighthouse realize they will need resilience and mental fortitude to escape. If they lose that, they lose everything.”