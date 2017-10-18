Three Steps to Follow When Planning a Business Exit

By Kris Garlewicz

When starting a business, one of the biggest things to consider is your exit strategy. It may seem odd to think about closing your business before you open, but that’s exactly what successful entrepreneurs do.

This doesn’t always mean selling your company. Many different options exist for successfully exiting a company while ensuring your own financial security through the process. A successful business exit can give you the lifestyle you’ve always wanted. When it’s time for yours, here are three simple steps for making a business exit:

1. Start planning early.

A business exit strategy is a plan for leaving a business you’ve created or own. For some business owners, a successful exit is the reason they built a business to begin with. For others, their exit may come as a surprise or unplanned natural progression. The most common reasons owners choose to exit their businesses are:

• Retirement

• Moving to a new venture

• Cashing out

• A new business opportunity

• Family and health concerns

• Gut feelings — sometimes you just know

Fortune favors those with a plan. With the unexpected changes life can throw your way, it’s best to have an exit strategy in place early on. Having a plan to turn to will allow you more freedom to seize opportunities as they come. Knowing you have a strategy in the works for your eventual exit can also provide peace of mind.

2. Strategize your exit.

When strategizing your exit from the business you operate, start with your goals and work backward from there. Defining your intentions may go far in helping you determine the best strategy for a successful exit. Follow this roadmap to develop your big-picture plan:

Set an Exit Goal

Know why you’re leaving. Are you looking to start a new business? Become an angel investor? Disappear into the Caribbean? Knowing what it is you want accomplished will help determine the best plan for exit.

Choose an Exit Method

You know where it is you want to be; now it is time to determine how to get there. Many possible outcomes for the business exist following your exit. The business may continue to operate, change missions or close entirely. The most common exit methods include:

• Selling to employees or management

• Selling to another person or business entity

• Going public with an IPO

• Passing a business down to family member or employee

• Closing and liquidating

Your own business and situation will naturally narrow your options. Each approach requires a different strategy, all with different outcomes. Before deciding on the best option for you, talk to an expert about the pros and cons of each.

Prepare Your Company

If you plan on selling, liquidating or passing down your business, you need to know its value. Do you have an accurate record of your assets and liabilities? Do you know how your competitors are doing? Know your valuation. No department, process or function of your company should go unnoticed. A buyer or new governing body will want to see every detail of the business. The preparation process should begin as soon as possible. Gathering data and balancing accounts takes time.

Prepare Your Staff

Preparing company officers and employees for your exit serves both company interests and their own. In cases of continued operation, the right management team can be a useful sales tool. If you have a board or management team, ensure they are aware of your goals. A board with a clear understanding of company direction can help facilitate a smooth transfer of ownership.

3. Execute your exit.

Once you have identified your need to exit and you have a strategy in place, it’s time to execute. Many business owners will exit a business only once in their lives. This means that most will enter this process without any previous experience. Follow these steps to execute a successful exit:

Hire Outside Experts

When it’s time to exit, consider hiring people who help execute business exits for a living. Professional staff can help you prepare your company documentation, accounts, processes and staff. Additionally, experts can help determine company valuation, identify exit strategies and work with potential buyers on your behalf.

Be Strategic

When your next adventure is within reach, it can be difficult to pace your exit. Before you enter negotiations, ensure both you and any potential buyers are serious about moving forward. Be wary of committing to a sales figure or exit schedule too soon, and don’t be afraid to cancel negotiations if the buyer doesn’t feel right.

Strike When Ready

Once you’ve lined up the right combination of strategies and actions to see your exit through -- act on it!

Whether you’re starting a business tomorrow or selling one after decades of operation, you should plan for your financial future. With the right exit plan, you can avoid leaving money on the table and spend time doing what’s important to you.

