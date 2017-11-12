Three Ways To Improve Your Mastery Every Day

In this day and age of seeking shortcuts to success, abundance, and prosperity, it might get lost in the shuffle that actions must be taken to get ahead.

A number of years ago, George Leonard wrote an incredible book called “Mastery: The Keys to Success and Long-Term Fulfillment,” where he took examples from his own Aikido practice and transferred them into tackling a person’s life. There are specific tasks and daily practices one must follow in order to attain or achieve their own level of mastery.

Now this is going to look different for many people. One person might want to become a master in business while another wants to become a master at being a better husband, wife, boyfriend, girlfriend, student, son, or daughter. The list goes on and on.

From my own perspective and experience, I’ve come to see there are three similar traits that can definitely help everyone grow toward that specific level of mastery in their lives.

Keep on Reading – This is something that not only involves books, but also audio books, podcasts, and informative websites. Yes, it is quite easy to get lost in the fog and haze of social media drunkenness. In order to achieve your level of mastery, then you’re going to have to set up some boundaries.

Reading actually helps out. You are focusing on what you are reading, interpreting within your own mind and experiences what you are reading, and taking them to heart. As a writer, I know that I need to keep reading and learning from others further along the writing chain. This includes copywriters, content writers, authors, and entrepreneurs. Their own words – observing how they craft them into becoming effective words – are ones that I definitely desire to learn.

So, in order to improve my own skills, I have to keep reading. You do, too, no matter what your chosen calling or career is in your life.

Keep on Connecting – While you have heard and read of self-made millionaires and success stories, there are many people who have helped those self-made successes get to where they are in life. These connections, whether known publicly or privately, always play a part in another person’s success.

It’s imperative for you to grow your network of connections. An age-old cliché says “your network is equal to your net worth.” There’s a kernel of truth in it, whether you believe it or not. People want to grow and prosper in their lives. It’s simply a natural part of expanding mindsets and hearts toward growth.

Powerful connections can play a definite role into bringing you from the depths of despair and into the sunlight of dynamite abundance. Learn to use your inner power of asking and grow your network one person at a time. Do this with intention, though, and make sure your connections have similar people and interests as yourself.

Keep on Doing – For the millions of people who do believe in the power of the Law of Attraction, I’d like to point something out (and it’s not an original idea). Jack Canfield, in his book “The Success Principles,” speaks in some of those chapters about this principle.

Canfield, though, makes people aware of something they might not have picked up on while watching “The Secret” or listening to others talk about LOA-related issues. He writes there are six letters at the end of this phrase, a-c-t-i-o-n. In other words, you have to take some action in order to “see” this Law of Attraction work in your life.

That’s right. You must do. You can pray, release inner turmoil, and light a candle. All that’s good but you still have to take action. You can say that you want to do 10 deadlift reps of 225 pounds. The bar, though, doesn’t move if you are sitting on the couch watching TV. You have to get out there and move that bar.

In business, you have to keep on reading, testing, connecting, writing and moving forward. Stagnancy is not your best friend. Take action, learn from your mistakes, adjust, and then go forth.

Improving your own mastery over your life is a powerful testament to what you desire and want to achieve. Give yourself credit when you apply these three principles throughout all aspects of your life.