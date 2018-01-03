Three Ways to Support Charity without Giving Money

With the start of the New Year, we are often inspired to re-evaluate how we interact with the world. Spurred on by the 2018 cheer, many of us are making resolutions to do more for the least among us in our communities. Some of us can do this by donating money, but some people can’t – or don’t want to – give money. In a survey conducted in 2016 by the Evangelical Alliance, is reported that “39 percent of evangelicals surveyed will either provide food parcels for people in the community or meals for homeless or vulnerable people”.

At its most basic, charity means: giving someone something they need but can’t get for themselves. And this is typically associated with something material; we too often associate charity with giving money. But, at its core, charity is not about finances, but about recognizing that a person needs help with something that he can’t do for himself and that his helplessness is not a sign of wickedness or sin, but is part of the human condition.

What are some other ways to support charity without donating money?

Donate other assets other than money

If cash is not an option, perhaps other assets can be given to charity. This includes liquid assets like stocks or bonds if you happen to have them. Otherwise, you could donate to a thrift shop, if you have (gently) used clothes, shoes or furniture. Or, if there is a local food pantry, you could give canned goods. You can also give love, for instance making a visit to your near orphanage dressed as a clown and distributing gifts, or adopting a needy family for the holidays. Also in this case adapting doesn’t necessarily means just writing checks for that family, but it could also be visiting them in their houses bringing them some food and some presents trying to make their Christmas a little bit more marry.

Donate your time

Another great way to support charity is to give your time as a volunteer, that could also include collecting and distributing others donations for people in need. Food pantries, thrift stores, even the Red Cross, all need volunteers to run smoothly. It's useful if you are a retiree or have large chunks of spare time on your hands. Time donation also applies to elderly. Many of them are ignored and a visiting them even a few times per week can make their last moments of this world worth living.

Eric Yehle, for instance, is the organizer of a dinner in April 2018, to benefit Wounded Warriors and friends of the SLU Liver Center. On his words: “The difference we make together outweighs the actions we take on our own.”

Charity organizations also need to do their internal reconstructions and building other centers. If you are handy and like to build things up, that can be another great way to help them!

Donate your work