Throwing The Middle Class Overboard

Today, Representative Ed Royce voted for a tax reform package that Republicans claim will bring our tax system into the 21st century. But after completely shutting Democrats out of the process, the Republican tax plan looks more likely to take us back to 19th century – huge giveaways to millionaires, billionaires, and overseas corporations, and higher taxes on millions of middle-class families. Even worse – this bill will hurt Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties the most, as provisions of the bill concerning state and local taxes and the lowering of the home mortgage deduction mean that we in the 39th Congressional District are set to see potentially huge tax hikes. Dozens of other states will see their tax rates lowered while Southern Californian families once again foot the bill.

Let’s be clear – middle-class families across America need real tax reform. But raising taxes on millions of working families, including families right here in the 39th district, in order to give people like me a tax break isn’t tax reform. It’s a tax scam. It throws the middle class overboard.

I owe everything I have today to the education I received. That’s why I’ve dedicated my life to ensuring that every American, no matter their background or zip code, has access to affordable, high-quality education from kindergarten through college. Unfortunately, this tax plan would undermine college affordability by eliminating the student loan interest deduction. At a time when the average college graduate shoulders nearly $40,000 in student debt on leaving school, Republicans in Congress are making it harder for students to pay off that debt. That means delaying opening their dream business, starting a family, or even buying a house of their own.

We need leaders in Congress who are going to look out for working families and the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders. And we need a tax system that helps make that happen. Unfortunately, the Republican plan supported by Ed Royce doesn’t do that – it’s simply a sellout to overseas corporations and wealthy Republican donors. We need a Representative who will stand up for tax fairness, protect the interests of local taxpayers and work to find solutions that all of us can get behind.

Gil Cisneros is a former U.S. Naval Officer and was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal (2), the National Defense Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for his exemplary service to his country. Gil is president and co-founder of The Gilbert & Jacki Cisneros Foundation, an organization committed to improving the level of Hispanic education in the country. Gilbert’s dedication toward philanthropy began when he purchased a winning California Mega Millions lottery ticket in 2010. Gil and Jacki partnered with the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and the city of Pico Rivera, California to create Generation First Degree Pico Rivera, with the goal of putting a college degree in every Hispanic household in the city. Gil’s commitment to education, led him to be appointed to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher Initiatives’s advisory board and President Obama’s Advisory Committee on the Arts for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.