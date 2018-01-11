Thrown Into The Wilderness

It may or may not be something that caught your attention but if you live in Notting Hill, there is a conflict going on in your neighbourhood that's similar to a tug of war and it's been going on ever since the Grenfell Tower tragedy in June. Although technically the issue was alive way before the fire, the events surrounding the tragedy seem to have exacerbated the situation. It appears at first glance to be the community's reclamation of property from the corporate real estate community killers, but it's more accurate to describe it as the community trying to hold on to their right of abode and seeking some kind of guarantee that their landlords give a ...(explicit)... and actually want them there.

While you sleep, groups of regular people like you that do not own property in London are awake at ungodly hours printing flyers, writing letters, emails, creating banners and appealing to any government official that will listen to them to secure YOUR homes. That is of course if you are a tenant of Notting Hill or Genesis Housing.

Two of the largest housing associations in the country, Notting Hill, and Genesis, both members of the G15 (an amalgamated group of UK housing associations), have decided to join forces merging their tenancy obligations into one big soup. On tacitly agreeing to this with no disclosure of the pros and cons underlying the merger, tenants are pretty disgruntled. Why? Well, to start with they have not consented to it and feel marginalised in such a major move. Also, there's a resounding feeling that their acquiescence plays a large part in them moving this forward in a swift need-to-know only basis. The suspicious manner in which this is being executed raises questions as to the legality of it all especially in the way it was sprung on the community right after the fire.

What will this mean to the tenants' security? With all this considered who stands to gain from this corporate deal? Is the interested party Genesis Housing, Notting Hill Housing or the confused tenant?

As obvious questions as these may seem to those making the deal, those who are only just becoming aware of the shifts in name, business practice, policy, and structure feel the need to start connecting the dots. In my hunt to bring this information forth, I searched Notting Hill Housing Group on the mother of search engines: Google. My reason being that I wanted to know if the business structure had changed from a 'Trust' to 'Group', at what point, if it made any difference and what that difference would mean to the beneficiaries of the trust and also who might the beneficiaries be? Trust, Beneficiary, ya know?

The screen grab above shows that there is no mention of a 'Group' and there is no 'Trust'. What is this Group thing and where'd it come from? Other sources (online) show neither Group nor Trust, just Notting Hill Housing. In my confusion, I looked for a good old trusty Wikipedia page. After Wikipedia's brazen digital panhandling I find only a few sentences of very flattering information about Bruce Kenrick: Notting Hill Housing (whatever's) founder, who's wonderful sentiment should have been immortalised but instead it was abandoned and, has now decayed beyond recognition.

Seeing that there are few ways available to extract this standard but necessary information or even find whether they are simply registered as a Trust or another corporate body, I decided to call the principle. My call to the main office number was diverted to what must have been assumed to be a housing officer of mine. How rude! I find it quite insulting because it's these same presumptions that take away freedom of choice. Anyway, I hang up and try once again in case it's a mistake. Same thing. I hang on and finally speak with a man who explains that my number is listed as being the housing officer attached to my number's property tenant, and since it was diverted to her and she's on leave it then got diverted to him and he merely answered to assist with tenancy issues. On discovering that it was not one of the thousands of housing issues, his advice was to go to the website and find the email of the relevant department to answer my query. As far as he knew Notting Hill has various departments, including property sales. Basically 'NOTHING'.

Okay, there's no way to get an official answer to my question.

Beneficiaries

I'm still confused at who the beneficiary of this major action is and should rightfully be. Is it Genesis Housing with Notting Hill Housing Association or the tenant? Assuming it's the tenant, will they enjoy a more personalised interaction? You know, repairs done within 48 hours, Anti-social behavior handled within a few weeks rather than a few years, honourable servicemen that take pride in their work and don't run off before you've noticed that they've accidentally chipped your bathtub or leave your bathroom wall tileless with a promise to return to finish on Monday morning, to never EVER return. Maybe no more contracts terminated in the middle of major jobs. Will they now handle rodents with modern methods instead of the old Karma-ignorant, Tom and Jerry cheese traps and poison or maybe they might be honest about the state of their kitchen and bathrooms they supply and update them befooooore the appliances become dangerous, rather than patching up patches.

Please consider, these issues are just the cover on the menu before you even look at the main. These complaints are a book in itself. As extensive as they might be this is still only the account of a single household among many. Tenants have been known to wait 6 weeks to have a leaking boiler repaired, and that's after being told that an emergency plumber had been dispatched. Admittedly we are talking about an NHH subcontractor (BSW heating) but you have to also wonder what kind of furtive deals they offer these contractors that tend to give no **** about the job they do, whether it's done well or what time they turn up if they even appear at all.

Expansion & Original Mission

You don't need too much of an imagination to know that by expanding into an even larger dysfunctional system it can only get worse. Tenants will be lost in a machine that's getting further and further away from personally knowing who they are beyond a flat number and surname, instead placing them in an imaginary box to tick and satisfy their software. It appears that is their primary goal on the other side of the phone at the end of the conversation: To select one out of three options agreed under duress by a mute inert soulless product, meeting the absolute minimum requirement. They're happy :-).

I feel no threat of slander or libel to state that the repair and maintenance services retched from Notting Hill Housing Group and Genesis are nothing less than an insult to the dweller. You could actually pick a tenant's name out of a hat for their own personal account (anyone) and you would probably call us prophets. It's pretty clear that their ideal customer would be one from war-torn parts of the globe who (sadly) would feel quite grateful for the subpar shelter provided.

Bruce Kenrick's mission abolished

Since the NHH wish to steer our minds towards Bruce Kenrick's original mission let's see the legacy he intended to leave. It seems clear that, as a priest, he attempted in his book 'Come Out Of The Wilderness' to reach those that he felt the church had failed. His opening quote, and the book title, clearly reflects the words of the small voice that he wished to amplify by taking the church as a system of relief to the environment of the forgotten ones who could not reach their temple and receive salvation.

So much for Kenrick's noble intentions. Let's look briefly at the G15's mission which, according to their website, states that: "We work closely with central, regional, and local government; with private and voluntary partners; and with our residents to improve the quality of life for Londoners".

Doesn't it look like it's written in order of importance? and of course residents, as usual, are the hindmost priority. In light of this, the two housing groups couldn't find a better time to reconsider their priorities and intentions as it becomes increasingly clear that their informed tenants do not want this. So much for the small voice and the tortured soul of Bruce Kenrick through his greedy inheritors. Maybe the concerns of the smaller voices will be brought out of the wilderness into the hearts of the shareholders. How beautiful it would be if Kate Davis, who came from humble beginnings, found that feminine sense of nurture beyond her gynoid role and did a 360˚ turn showing that NHH really gave a .... about their original mission. Without the incredibly selfless efforts of Gem and the gang at LNHH to make your home in your community secure, it's DOUBTFUL.

