Thursday's Morning Email: Australia Celebrates As Parliament Approves Same-Sex Marriage

AUSTRALIA CELEBRATES AS PARLIAMENT APPROVES SAME-SEX MARRIAGE Only four members of Parliament voted against it. Same-sex weddings are expected to start taking place in 2018. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA’S WILDFIRES WILL CONTINUE TO GET WORSE BEFORE THEY GET BETTER The blaze, which has swallowed over 90,000 acres and now threatens downtown Los Angeles, is expected to build in strength. Here’s how you can chip in to help. [HuffPost]
DONALD TRUMP JR. CITES ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE TO AVOID PANEL QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS FATHER “President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., declined to discuss with lawmakers on Wednesday a conversation he had with his father about emails related to a June 2016 meeting he attended with Trump associates and Russians, a congressional panel member said.” [Reuters]
PROTESTS ABOUND, BUT TRUMP’S BASE LOVES THE JERUSALEM MOVE Despite protests in Gaza and calls by Hamas for a new Palestinian uprising, Trump’s move of the embassy to Jerusalem is a hit with evangelical Christians. [HuffPost]
TIME NAMED THE ‘SILENCE BREAKERS’ AS THE 2017 PERSON OF THE YEAR The magazine calls them “the individuals who set off a national reckoning over the prevalence of sexual harassment.” Taylor Swift, who is on the cover of the magazine with Ashley Judd and others, spoke out for the first time about her sexual assault trial. Some have asked why Gretchen Carlson was excluded from the cover. And here’s the backstory of the sixth woman on the cover. [HuffPost]
WOMEN SENATORS LEAD THE CHARGE IN DEMOCRATIC CALLS FOR FRANKEN TO RESIGN Sen. Al Franken is expected to make an announcement about his political future today. [HuffPost]
HERE’S WHAT PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT IN AMERICA RIGHT NOW “These are the topics that matter most to Americans, according to interviews conducted during our Listen to America bus tour.” [HuffPost]
THE WWII-ERA WOMEN WHO BROKE UP THE DISNEY BOY’S CLUB “In the 1930s and ’40s, women were hired in animation jobs formerly held by men. Their path to success was anything but easy.” [HuffPost]
10 TAX-RELATED THINGS YOU CAN DO NOW To save you some stress later. [HuffPost]
SANDRA BULLOCK WOULD LIKE THE TROLLS TO KNOW That the “Oceans 8” cast will take them any day. [HuffPost]
YOU NEED A STOCKING STUFFER? Check out one of the top fiction books of 2017. [HuffPost]
HOW TO DEAL WITH A COWORKER WHO ISN’T YOUR BIGGEST FAN Because you still need to show up for work every day. [HuffPost]
THE STRANGE HISTORY OF THE ELF ON THE SHELF We still ascribe to the belief it’s to get this generation used to the surveillance state ― but that’s just us. [HuffPost]
-
A former Volkswagen AG executive received the maximum sentence of seven years in prison for his role in the emissions scandal.
-
According to U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, it’s an “open question” whether the U.S. will participate in the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for safety reasons considering its proximity to North Korea.
-
Brain abnormalities have been found in the victims of the suspected Cuba embassy attacks.
-
How birth control pills are linked to a “small but significant” increase in the risk for breast cancer.
-
That time hackers stole a cool $70 million in bitcoin.
-
“The environmental scandal in Scott Pruitt’s backyard.”
-
The Anderson Cooper takedown of Roy Moore’s spokeswoman is quite something.
-
The House voted down a Trump impeachment resolution.
-
Lorde predicted the downfall of predatory men back in January.
-
Could the Kardashian Christmas card finally reveal Khloe and Kylie’s pregnancies?
-
Here’s what’s behind the trending #DentureDonald hashtag.
-
Sadly, the royal wedding staff was not told to watch “Suits.”
-
But thankfully Prince George had the cutest part in his school’s nativity play.
-
Sam Smith’s wannabe “Real Housewives” tagline is thirsty as all get-out.
-
Ryan Reynolds is set to play Detective Pikachu.
-
This is a newspaper headline fail for the ages.
-
About this eating habit that’s supposed to change your life...
-
We adore how Pixar changed this small, but excellent, Easter egg in “Coco.”
-
We are here for how buff James McAvoy has gotten.
-
Reddit went crazy for this duck snarfing down peas.
-
Turns out it’s not just your mom’s father that you can blame for your thinning hair.
-
Of course Carrie Fisher’s dog had a beyond adorable cameo in “The Last Jedi.”