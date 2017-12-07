Thursday's Morning Email: Australia Celebrates As Parliament Approves Same-Sex Marriage

AUSTRALIA CELEBRATES AS PARLIAMENT APPROVES SAME-SEX MARRIAGE Only four members of Parliament voted against it. Same-sex weddings are expected to start taking place in 2018. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar e on Facebook]

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA’S WILDFIRES WILL CONTINUE TO GET WORSE BEFORE THEY GET BETTER The blaze, which has swallowed over 90,000 acres and now threatens downtown Los Angeles, is expected to build in strength. Here’s how you can chip in to help. [HuffPost]

DONALD TRUMP JR. CITES ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE TO AVOID PANEL QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS FATHER “President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., declined to discuss with lawmakers on Wednesday a conversation he had with his father about emails related to a June 2016 meeting he attended with Trump associates and Russians, a congressional panel member said.” [Reuters]

PROTESTS ABOUND, BUT TRUMP’S BASE LOVES THE JERUSALEM MOVE Despite protests in Gaza and calls by Hamas for a new Palestinian uprising, Trump’s move of the embassy to Jerusalem is a hit with evangelical Christians. [HuffPost]

TIME NAMED THE ‘SILENCE BREAKERS’ AS THE 2017 PERSON OF THE YEAR The magazine calls them “the individuals who set off a national reckoning over the prevalence of sexual harassment.” Taylor Swift, who is on the cover of the magazine with Ashley Judd and others, spoke out for the first time about her sexual assault trial. Some have asked why Gretchen Carlson was excluded from the cover. And here’s the backstory of the sixth woman on the cover. [HuffPost]

WOMEN SENATORS LEAD THE CHARGE IN DEMOCRATIC CALLS FOR FRANKEN TO RESIGN Sen. Al Franken is expected to make an announcement about his political future today. [HuffPost]

HERE’S WHAT PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT IN AMERICA RIGHT NOW “These are the topics that matter most to Americans, according to interviews conducted during our Listen to America bus tour.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING