08/17/2017 07:19 am ET

Thursday's Morning Email: Big Business Backs Away From Trump After Charlottesville

And thousands gathered last night for a candlelit vigil at UVA.
And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.

BIG BUSINESS ABANDONS TRUMP IN WAKE OF CHARLOTTESVILLE REMARKS “The White House’s two advisory councils of top business executives disbanded on Wednesday amid intense public blowback against President Donald Trump’s response to the deadly attack by an accused white supremacist in Charlottesville, Virginia.” Pundits, historians and politicians alike have commented on the president’s moral authority, while Fox’s Shep Smith said he couldn’t find a single Republican to go on his show to defend the president’s remarks. Here’s why Heather Heyer was the worst nightmare of the so-called “alt-right.” And Charlottesville was illuminated by a different kind of light Wednesday, when thousands gathered at UVA for a candlelit vigil. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

SOUTH KOREA: TRUMP WILL CONSULT US BEFORE ACTION ON NORTH KOREA The president reportedly promised the country. [Reuters]

THE INTERVIEW THAT PUT STEVE BANNON ON THIN ICE WITH TRUMP AND CRASHED THE AMERICAN PROSPECT SERVERS In an interview with The American Prospect, Bannon said “there’s no military solution” to North Korea and talked about Trump playing to his base. [HuffPost]

TEEN OVERDOSE DEATHS ARE SURGING From 2014 to 2015, drug overdose deaths jumped 19 percent among teens aged 15 to 19. [HuffPost]

HOWARD FINEMAN: A DIVIDED COUNTRY IS WHAT TRUMP WANTS “Donald Trump seems perfectly willing to destroy the country to maintain his own power.” [HuffPost]

5 ARE MISSING AFTER AN ARMY HELICOPTER WENT DOWN OVER HAWAII “A Marine collision last year in the same area killed 12.” [HuffPost]

AL QAEDA IS CALLING FOR TRAIN DERAILMENTS IN AMERICA AND EUROPE “The magazine also features a detailed 18-page-long guide on how to build a ‘derail tool’ with cardboard, an empty plastic container, part of a rubber tyre, pipes, iron wires, screws, sheet metal, and cement.” [Business Insider]

MERRIAM-WEBSTER: SEARCHES FOR ‘FASCISM’ AND ‘BIGOT’ SPIKED Following the weekend’s deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. [HuffPost]

NATALEE HOLLOWAY’S FATHER IS HAVING REMAINS TESTED FOR DNA After bones were found while he and private investigator T.J. Ward were chasing leads. [HuffPost]

CONGRATS TO EMMA STONE, THE TOP PAID ACTRESS FOR THE YEAR She knocked J-Law off the top spot. [Forbes]

BONNIE TYLER WILL SING ‘TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART’ DURING THE ECLIPSE MONDAY No, that is not an Onion headline. [HuffPost]

EVEN MARTHA STEWART CAN VOUCH FOR THIS FOLDING OF THE FITTED SHEET VIDEO We bow down to their abilities. We usually just give up, throw the balled up sheet into the closet and call it a day. [HuffPost]

