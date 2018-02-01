Thursday's Morning Email: Breaking Down The FBI's Grave Concerns On The GOP Memo

TOP STORIES
THE FBI HAS ‘GRAVE CONCERNS’ OVER THE MEMO REPUBLICANS VOTED TO RELEASE “The bureau says the memo Republicans have used to undermine Mueller has ‘material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.’” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) warned its release could cause a “constitutional crisis,” and alleged that the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee made “material changes” to the memo after lawmakers voted to release it. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
A HOPE HICKS WRINKLE IN THE DONALD TRUMP JR. EMAILS WITH THE RUSSIANS ”President Donald Trump’s former legal spokesman is expected to tell special counsel Robert Mueller about a previously undisclosed phone call in which White House aide Hope Hicks allegedly promised that emails from Donald Trump Jr. about a 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer ‘will never get out,’ The New York Times has reported.” [HuffPost]
TRUMP REPORTEDLY ASKED DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL ROD ROSENSTEIN IF HE WAS ‘ON MY TEAM’ When asking about the Russia probe. [CNN]
THE HEAD OF THE CDC RESIGNED OVER HER TOBACCO STOCKS The CDC is a national leader in the fight against tobacco. [HuffPost]
A TRAIN CARRYING GOP MEMBERS OF CONGRESS TO A RETREAT IN WEST VIRGINIA COLLIDED WITH A TRUCK The driver of the truck was killed, and six others injured ― including two lawmakers who were slightly hurt. [HuffPost]
ONE NEO-NAZI GROUP. FIVE MURDERS IN EIGHT MONTHS. What you need to know about the Atomwaffen Division. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
‘PUBLIC OUTRAGE OVER MASS SHOOTINGS IS RUNNING ON EMPTY’ “When it comes to gun violence, we’ve become numb. Blame ‘compassion fatigue.’” [HuffPost]
SAN FRANCISCO IS DISMISSING OR REDUCING THOUSANDS OF MARIJUANA CONVICTIONS For cases going back decades. [HuffPost]
MICHELLE OBAMA OPENS UP ABOUT THAT MYSTERIOUS MELANIA INAUGURATION GIFT Finally, we find out what was in that Tiffany box. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S ARRIVING ON NETFLIX AS THE COLD PERSISTS And what we just said goodbye to. [HuffPost]
FORGET SUPERMAN Lois Lane is getting her own TV show. [HuffPost]
TURNS OUT ORCAS CAN MIMIC HUMAN SPEECH Like parrots and elephants. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
The Monster Energy vice president accused of sexual harassment has resigned following a HuffPost report.
-
Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) announced he would not seek re-election.
-
The Justice Department will not retry Sen. Bob Menendez on federal corruption charges that deadlocked a jury.
-
“How to not die in America.”
-
What’s next for the Time’s Up movement in the music industry.
-
Here’s what the “super blood blue moon” looked like around the world.
-
We all could take a tip from Demi Lovato’s thirst trap ways.
-
Carrie Underwood admitted to crying after getting pulled over for speeding.
-
We don’t know if we can handle Paris Hilton impersonating Kim Kardashian for Kanye’s fashion line.
-
We may have nightmares from the Trump “Office” faceswap.
-
Chrissy Teigen awkwardly bowed to Beyonce, because what else would you do when you meet her?
-
Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear are headed to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on the final season of “House Of Cards.”
-
HuffPost Personal: “I work with people facing the end of their lives, and this is what they’ve taught me.”
-
The phrases you should avoid saying to your spouse around your kids.
-
Is this Kate Middleton’s boldest look yet? And has she spent this royal tour paying tribute to Princess Diana?
-
And speaking of royals ― Meghan Markle will allegedly be breaking this royal protocol at her wedding reception.
