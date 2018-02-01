POLITICS
Thursday's Morning Email: Breaking Down The FBI's Grave Concerns On The GOP Memo

Which Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) warned could cause a “constitutional crisis."

THE FBI HAS ‘GRAVE CONCERNS’ OVER THE MEMO REPUBLICANS VOTED TO RELEASE “The bureau says the memo Republicans have used to undermine Mueller has ‘material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.’” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) warned its release could cause a “constitutional crisis,” and alleged that the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee made “material changes” to the memo after lawmakers voted to release it. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

A HOPE HICKS WRINKLE IN THE DONALD TRUMP JR. EMAILS WITH THE RUSSIANS ”President Donald Trump’s former legal spokesman is expected to tell special counsel Robert Mueller about a previously undisclosed phone call in which White House aide Hope Hicks allegedly promised that emails from Donald Trump Jr. about a 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer ‘will never get out,’ The New York Times has reported.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP REPORTEDLY ASKED DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL ROD ROSENSTEIN IF HE WAS ‘ON MY TEAM’ When asking about the Russia probe. [CNN]

THE HEAD OF THE CDC RESIGNED OVER HER TOBACCO STOCKS The CDC is a national leader in the fight against tobacco. [HuffPost]

A TRAIN CARRYING GOP MEMBERS OF CONGRESS TO A RETREAT IN WEST VIRGINIA COLLIDED WITH A TRUCK The driver of the truck was killed, and six others injured ― including two lawmakers who were slightly hurt. [HuffPost]

ONE NEO-NAZI GROUP. FIVE MURDERS IN EIGHT MONTHSWhat you need to know about the Atomwaffen Division. [HuffPost]

‘PUBLIC OUTRAGE OVER MASS SHOOTINGS IS RUNNING ON EMPTY’ “When it comes to gun violence, we’ve become numb. Blame ‘compassion fatigue.’” [HuffPost]

SAN FRANCISCO IS DISMISSING OR REDUCING THOUSANDS OF MARIJUANA CONVICTIONS For cases going back decades. [HuffPost]

MICHELLE OBAMA OPENS UP ABOUT THAT MYSTERIOUS MELANIA INAUGURATION GIFT Finally, we find out what was in that Tiffany box. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S ARRIVING ON NETFLIX AS THE COLD PERSISTS And what we just said goodbye to. [HuffPost]

FORGET SUPERMAN Lois Lane is getting her own TV show. [HuffPost]

TURNS OUT ORCAS CAN MIMIC HUMAN SPEECH Like parrots and elephants. [HuffPost]

Thursday's Morning Email: Breaking Down The FBI's Grave Concerns On The GOP Memo

