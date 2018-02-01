Thursday's Morning Email: Breaking Down The FBI's Grave Concerns On The GOP Memo

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

THE FBI HAS ‘GRAVE CONCERNS’ OVER THE MEMO REPUBLICANS VOTED TO RELEASE “The bureau says the memo Republicans have used to undermine Mueller has ‘material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.’” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) warned its release could cause a “constitutional crisis,” and alleged that the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee made “material changes” to the memo after lawmakers voted to release it. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

A HOPE HICKS WRINKLE IN THE DONALD TRUMP JR. EMAILS WITH THE RUSSIANS ”President Donald Trump’s former legal spokesman is expected to tell special counsel Robert Mueller about a previously undisclosed phone call in which White House aide Hope Hicks allegedly promised that emails from Donald Trump Jr. about a 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer ‘will never get out,’ The New York Times has reported.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP REPORTEDLY ASKED DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL ROD ROSENSTEIN IF HE WAS ‘ON MY TEAM’ When asking about the Russia probe. [CNN]

THE HEAD OF THE CDC RESIGNED OVER HER TOBACCO STOCKS The CDC is a national leader in the fight against tobacco. [HuffPost]

A TRAIN CARRYING GOP MEMBERS OF CONGRESS TO A RETREAT IN WEST VIRGINIA COLLIDED WITH A TRUCK The driver of the truck was killed, and six others injured ― including two lawmakers who were slightly hurt. [HuffPost]

ONE NEO-NAZI GROUP. FIVE MURDERS IN EIGHT MONTHS. What you need to know about the Atomwaffen Division. [HuffPost]