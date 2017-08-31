Thursday's Morning Email: Explosions, Rising Death Toll In Harvey's Wake

THE DEVASTATION IN HARVEY’S AFTERMATH Multiple explosions have been reported at a chemical plant near Houston. Read live updates on the aftermath of Harvey, which has left at least 35 people dead. These aerial photos capture the true scale of the devastation in Houston. And a third of Americans say they know someone affected by Harvey. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER HAS TEAMED UP WITH NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN To investigate potential financial crimes committed by Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. And here’s what Trump’s former special counsel Michael Cohen had to say about those Russia emails. [HuffPost]

A LOOK AT TRUMP’S UNVEILED TAX RELIEF PITCH Without getting into specifics, the president proposed “a tax break for the middle class; fewer ‘loopholes’; bringing home companies’ overseas profits; and a much lower corporate tax rate.” [HuffPost]

THE GOOGLE MONOPOLY IN ACTION When Barry Lynn and his team of anti-monopoly researchers at the New America Foundation spoke out about Google’s status as a monopoly, they were promptly fired from their institution, which receives large donations from the tech giant. [HuffPost]

LATEST NORTH KOREAN MISSILE LAUNCH HIGHLIGHTS SHORT WINDOW FOR REACTION “We imagine that we live in this universe in which we can see exactly where the missile is heading and so we know whether to shoot it down or not. But that’s something we imagine, not the world we actually live in.” [HuffPost]

BREAK OUT YOUR TIN FOIL HATS Scientists are detecting mysterious radio signals from deep space. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING