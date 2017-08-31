Thursday's Morning Email: Explosions, Rising Death Toll In Harvey's Wake

TOP STORIES
THE DEVASTATION IN HARVEY’S AFTERMATH Multiple explosions have been reported at a chemical plant near Houston. Read live updates on the aftermath of Harvey, which has left at least 35 people dead. These aerial photos capture the true scale of the devastation in Houston. And a third of Americans say they know someone affected by Harvey. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER HAS TEAMED UP WITH NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN To investigate potential financial crimes committed by Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. And here’s what Trump’s former special counsel Michael Cohen had to say about those Russia emails. [HuffPost]
A LOOK AT TRUMP’S UNVEILED TAX RELIEF PITCH Without getting into specifics, the president proposed “a tax break for the middle class; fewer ‘loopholes’; bringing home companies’ overseas profits; and a much lower corporate tax rate.” [HuffPost]
THE GOOGLE MONOPOLY IN ACTION When Barry Lynn and his team of anti-monopoly researchers at the New America Foundation spoke out about Google’s status as a monopoly, they were promptly fired from their institution, which receives large donations from the tech giant. [HuffPost]
LATEST NORTH KOREAN MISSILE LAUNCH HIGHLIGHTS SHORT WINDOW FOR REACTION “We imagine that we live in this universe in which we can see exactly where the missile is heading and so we know whether to shoot it down or not. But that’s something we imagine, not the world we actually live in.” [HuffPost]
BREAK OUT YOUR TIN FOIL HATS Scientists are detecting mysterious radio signals from deep space. [HuffPost]
THESE GEORGETOWN STUDENTS GOT NIKE TO AGREE TO INSPECTIONS OF ITS FACILITIES BY OUTSIDE WATCHDOGS Hoya Saxa. [HuffPost]
TOMI LAHREN IS HEADING TO FOX NEWS Primarily as a Sean Hannity contributor. [HuffPost]
FOLKS ARE A TAD CONFUSED ABOUT KENDALL JENNER BEING NAMED A FASHION ICON OF THE DECADE Considering she was 11 in 2007. [HuffPost]
XOXO A comprehensive look at the show that defined a generation (and spawned one of our favorite Atlantic pieces on how the recession killed it) and caused us to wear a lot of headbands in the late aughts. [Vanity Fair]
WHEN CLOTHES ‘BECOME SHORTHAND FOR IDENTITY’ A deep-dive into the sorority attire game. [Racked]
-
A judge has blocked a Texas immigration crackdown for now.
-
Here’s what Harvey’s flooding would look like in other cities.
-
While the sun came out in Houston Wednesday, these other Texas towns faced rising flood waters.
-
What Houston’s future looks like when it comes to mold.
-
Aaron Rodgers is making it clear he thinks Colin Kaepernick should be on an NFL team right now.
-
Say goodbye to the job of pizza delivery man: Domino’s and Ford are testing self-driving cars.
-
Could this new treatment be the big cancer breakthrough?
-
Here’s how the Obama administration handled the last crisis in the Gulf.
-
This can’t be true: According to Prince’s sister, purple was not the icon’s favorite color.
-
Amazon is being sued for defective eclipse glasses.
-
The composer for “The Simpsons” has been fired after 27 seasons.
-
All the Labor Day sales you can blow your money on.
-
This guy really hates being called the “crying Nazi.”
-
If you can make it through this post without pulling up a recipe for comfort food tonight, you’re a stronger person than we are.
-
Welcome to “sisterhood of the traveling wedding dress.”
-
Today’s packed school lunches are putting yours from back-in-the-day to shame.
-
Would you announce you got fired publicly for a free Whopper?
-
We are horrified by these jeans that are designed to show off your butt crack.
-
Kate Middleton looked breathtakingly elegant at a memorial garden for Princess Diana.
-
Turns out Kathy Griffin isn’t sorry about that Trump photo.
-
And George Clooney gets real about raising twins at 56 and his thoughts on the president.