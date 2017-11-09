Thursday's Morning Email: GOP Presses Forward With Tax Plan Despite Election Shellacking

GOP PUSHES FORWARD ON TAX PLAN FOLLOWING ELECTION LOSSES “Despite a growing sense that a Democratic wave could be coming in 2018, House Republicans showed little sign of letting up on their tax proposal Wednesday, with a bill set to move out of committee on a party-line vote Thursday and onto the floor as early as next week.” According to the Congressional Budget Office, the current GOP tax plan would add $1.7 trillion to the national debt. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

HOW DEMOCRATS WON SO BIG IN THE VIRGINIA STATEHOUSE And why it matters. [HuffPost]

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER WAVE OF REVELATIONS AND ACCUSATIONS A second woman has accused “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick of sexual assault. Portia De Rossi says movie star Steven Seagal unzipped his pants during an audition. Jeffrey Tambor has denied acting improperly with a former assistant. “Prison Break” star Robert Knepper has been accused of sexual assault while filming a 1992 movie. And Kevin Spacey has been accused by a former news anchor of sexually assaulting her son. [HuffPost]

‘THE YEAR WOMEN FOUND THEIR RAGE’ “But in 2017, saccharine slogans have been replaced with a flood of righteous anger. Turns out, hell hath no fury like thousands of women treated as disposable by their country.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP SIGNS $250 BILLION IN DEALS WITH CHINA Boeing Co., General Electric Co. and chip giant Qualcomm Inc. all walked away with major deals. [Reuters]

TWITTER VERIFIED THE ACCOUNT OF THE ORGANIZER OF THE CHARLOTTESVILLE WHITE SUPREMACIST RALLY The company says it’s to mark authenticity, not an endorsement, but people are not happy ― to say the least. [HuffPost]

WE HAVEN’T SEEN THE FULL ‘RETAIL APOCALYPSE’ YET But the mountain of debt is catching up with the retail industry, and “there will be displaced low-income workers, shrinking local tax bases and investor losses on stocks, bonds and real estate.” [Bloomberg]

