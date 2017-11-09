Thursday's Morning Email: GOP Presses Forward With Tax Plan Despite Election Shellacking

TOP STORIES
GOP PUSHES FORWARD ON TAX PLAN FOLLOWING ELECTION LOSSES “Despite a growing sense that a Democratic wave could be coming in 2018, House Republicans showed little sign of letting up on their tax proposal Wednesday, with a bill set to move out of committee on a party-line vote Thursday and onto the floor as early as next week.” According to the Congressional Budget Office, the current GOP tax plan would add $1.7 trillion to the national debt. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
HOW DEMOCRATS WON SO BIG IN THE VIRGINIA STATEHOUSE And why it matters. [HuffPost]
ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER WAVE OF REVELATIONS AND ACCUSATIONS A second woman has accused “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick of sexual assault. Portia De Rossi says movie star Steven Seagal unzipped his pants during an audition. Jeffrey Tambor has denied acting improperly with a former assistant. “Prison Break” star Robert Knepper has been accused of sexual assault while filming a 1992 movie. And Kevin Spacey has been accused by a former news anchor of sexually assaulting her son. [HuffPost]
‘THE YEAR WOMEN FOUND THEIR RAGE’ “But in 2017, saccharine slogans have been replaced with a flood of righteous anger. Turns out, hell hath no fury like thousands of women treated as disposable by their country.” [HuffPost]
TRUMP SIGNS $250 BILLION IN DEALS WITH CHINA Boeing Co., General Electric Co. and chip giant Qualcomm Inc. all walked away with major deals. [Reuters]
TWITTER VERIFIED THE ACCOUNT OF THE ORGANIZER OF THE CHARLOTTESVILLE WHITE SUPREMACIST RALLY The company says it’s to mark authenticity, not an endorsement, but people are not happy ― to say the least. [HuffPost]
WE HAVEN’T SEEN THE FULL ‘RETAIL APOCALYPSE’ YET But the mountain of debt is catching up with the retail industry, and “there will be displaced low-income workers, shrinking local tax bases and investor losses on stocks, bonds and real estate.” [Bloomberg]
KEVIN SPACEY HAS BEEN COMPLETELY CUT FROM ‘ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD’ Spacey, who had been seen as an Oscar contender in the role of J. Paul Getty, has been recast by Christopher Plummer in last-minute reshoots amid growing allegations of sexual assault. [HuffPost]
PAUL MANAFORT HAS A SIDE HUSTLE And it involves indestructible cell phones. [HuffPost]
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA IS RETURNING TO THE ‘HAMILTON’ STAGE This time, in Puerto Rico. [HuffPost]
KATE MIDDLETON ROCKED SOME FALL SHADES To complement her growing baby bump. [HuffPost]
TIFFANY’S IS STRAIGHT UP TROLLING EVERYONE With an everyday objects line that retails a tin cup for a cool $1,000. [HuffPost]
‘WHEN BERGDORF SERVED CHITLINS AND CHAMPAGNE’ “The curious case of soul food in department stores.” [Racked]
How Trump complicates the anti-monopoly movement.
Manafort’s former son-in-law is under scrutiny by the FBI for his real estate deals, and the Justice Department is seeking a plea deal with Jeffrey Yohai.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski introduced a bill to open part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska to oil drilling.
The Country Music Awards paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas massacre.
A state trooper is suing his supervisors for making him alter the arrest report of a judge’s daughter.
Here’s what Bill Clinton misses about being president.
These celebrities had a bit of fun with the new Twitter character limit.
The app behind all those sparkle Instagram photos.
Did you expect former President Barack Obama to show up looking any less dapper for jury duty?
So wine condoms exist.
Folks are boycotting Jim Beam bourbon because spokeswoman Mila Kunis donated to Planned Parenthood.
This father has dad reflex superpowers.
What it’s like to be an American family who escaped Amazon pirates.
People are convinced there’s a hidden curse word in the latest “Paddington” trailer.
The Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon morning TV drama has found a home.
“Dudeoir” calendars are apparently a thing, and this one features guys dressed as mermen for a good cause.
Looks like your favorite couple is back together ― Internet sleuths have heard Jenny Slate’s laugh on this video Chris Evans posted.
Four women from the same family have worn this homemade dress to their weddings since 1932.
The Thanksgiving pie recipes that will leave you the star of the cooking show.
And will China be the first country to make extraterrestrial contact?
