Thursday's Morning Email: Government Shutdown Threat Looms Over Border Wall Faceoff

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMS AS DONALD TRUMP, DEMOCRATS FACE OFF OVER BORDER WALL "If the President pursues this path, against the wishes of both Republicans and Democrats, as well as the majority of the American people, he will be heading towards a government shutdown which nobody will like and which won't accomplish anything," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. [HuffPost]

GUIDELINES FOR MILITARY TRANSGENDER BAN INCLUDES THE CESSATION OF PAYMENTS FOR CURRENT SERVICE MEMBERS’ MEDICAL BILLS And a plan to deny enlistment to transgender men and women in the future. [HuffPost]

HOW NORTHEASTERN STATES ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE “The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the country’s only interstate cap-and-trade market, announced new, stricter targets for reducing climate-altering emissions from power plants.” [HuffPost]

A MAN DROVE HIS CAR THROUGH A ST. LOUIS VIGIL FOR A TRANS WOMAN KILLED BY POLICE While no one needed medical attention, several protestors were hit. [HuffPost]

1 WINNING TICKET SOLD FOR $758.7 MILLION POWERBALL [HuffPost]

AMERICAN DIPLOMATS IN CUBA HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN INJURIES Authorities are investigating the possibility of some sort of sonic attack being directed at their homes. [Reuters]