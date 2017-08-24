POLITICS
08/24/2017

Thursday's Morning Email: Government Shutdown Threat Looms Over Border Wall Faceoff

Neither side looks ready to compromise.
By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Joshua Roberts / Reuters

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMS AS DONALD TRUMP, DEMOCRATS FACE OFF OVER BORDER WALL “If the President pursues this path, against the wishes of both Republicans and Democrats, as well as the majority of the American people, he will be heading towards a government shutdown which nobody will like and which won’t accomplish anything,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

GUIDELINES FOR MILITARY TRANSGENDER BAN INCLUDES THE CESSATION OF PAYMENTS FOR CURRENT SERVICE MEMBERS’ MEDICAL BILLS And a plan to deny enlistment to transgender men and women in the future. [HuffPost]

HOW NORTHEASTERN STATES ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE “The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the country’s only interstate cap-and-trade market, announced new, stricter targets for reducing climate-altering emissions from power plants.” [HuffPost]

A MAN DROVE HIS CAR THROUGH A ST. LOUIS VIGIL FOR A TRANS WOMAN KILLED BY POLICE While no one needed medical attention, several protestors were hit. [HuffPost]

1 WINNING TICKET SOLD FOR $758.7 MILLION POWERBALL Feel free to tithe part of those winnings to The Morning Email. [HuffPost]

AMERICAN DIPLOMATS IN CUBA HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN INJURIES Authorities are investigating the possibility of some sort of sonic attack being directed at their homes. [Reuters]

TAYLOR SWIFT FINALLY GAVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANTED We have a release date of Nov. 10, an album title of “Reputation” to think about, and a single coming our way today. Prepare yourselves. [HuffPost]

THE FIRST EXCERPT HILLARY CLINTON RELEASED OF HER UPCOMING MEMOIR Details how her “skin crawled” when Trump stood close behind her during an October presidential debate. [HuffPost]

PRINCE HARRY AND PRINCE WILLIAM TALK THE DAYS FOLLOWING PRINCESS DIANA’S DEATH In a new revealing BBC documentary. [HuffPost]

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL’S TOP EDITOR WAS DISPLEASED WITH HIS REPORTERS’ COVERAGE OF TRUMP “Could we please just stick to reporting what he said rather than packaging it in exegesis and selective criticism?” [HuffPost]

RANKING THE BEST SUMMER BLOCKBUSTERS FROM 1975 UNTIL TODAY Thoughts on “Jaws” vs. “Toy Story 3?” [HuffPost]

YOU HAVE A SOLID 7 DAYS To get through these Netflix gems before they move out for the next batch of September releases. [HuffPost]

