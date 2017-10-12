Thursday's Morning Email: How Top NBC Executives Quashed The Harvey Weinstein Story

TOP STORIES
HOW TOP NBC EXECUTIVES QUASHED THE HARVEY WEINSTEIN STORY Forcing Ronan Farrow to take his bombshell report to The New Yorker. As veteran media reporter Ken Auletta reportedly put it: “If NBC News sits on this evidence Ronan has, it is a black eye for the organization and a huge scandal.” Actress Cara Delevingne told HuffPost about her disturbing encounter with the movie mogul. These are the women who have accused Weinstein of misconduct. And Disney has kicked Weinstein off of an upcoming film. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
CALIFORNIA AUTHORITIES: WILDFIRES ARE ONLY GETTING WORSE At least 23 are dead and hundreds are missing. Horrifying drone footage shows the scale of the devastation in Santa Rosa. And here’s how you can help. [HuffPost]
CHINA TO U.S.: ‘COOL IT’ AND ‘STOP WITH THE GAMES’ WITH THE NORTH KOREA THREATS The U.S. military flew two Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers over the Korean Peninsula Tuesday. [HuffPost]
PAUL RYAN CALLS FOR REGULATION BUT NOT LEGISLATION FOR BUMP STOCKS And Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows doesn’t think the votes are there for any sort of legislation on bump stocks. [HuffPost]
TURNS OUT IT’S NOT THAT DIFFICULT TO HACK VOTING EQUIPMENT Which is a depressing headline to write. [HuffPost]
BEN AFFLECK APOLOGIZES AFTER HILARIE BURTON SAYS HE GRABBED HER BREAST ON ‘TRL’ “I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry,” the actress wrote on Twitter. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
EMILY PECK: ‘SEXUAL ASSAULT SURVIVORS AREN’T JUST DAUGHTERS’ “Matt Damon and others dehumanize women when they invoke daughters and sisters in public statements condemning Harvey Weinstein.” [HuffPost]
THE BOY SCOUTS ARE NOW ALLOWING GIRLS TO JOIN Following a unanimous vote by its board of directors. [HuffPost]
THESE PARENTS LEFT THEIR 3-YEAR-OLD AT A CORN MAZE And didn’t realize it until the next day. [HuffPost]
WHEN TO BUY YOUR THANKSGIVING TURKEY You should probably start thinking about it. And yes, we know it’s only October. [HuffPost]
TACO BELL HAS A FASHION LINE And we love it. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
The White House could decertify the Iran deal as soon as Friday.
-
How a Trump-planned health care order could rattle the insurance markets.
-
Twitter has suspended Rose McGowan’s Twitter account.
-
America started talking about sexual harassment 26 years ago thanks to Anita Hill.
-
James Van Der Beek spoke out about being sexually harassed by older, powerful figures.
-
This Republican senator is asking if Trump is recanting his oath of office.
-
What you’re really getting for a $6,000 business class plane ticket.
-
The mugshot Rep. Greg Gianforte didn’t want you to see.
-
Khrushchev’s granddaughter just compared Trump to Stalin.
-
Ivanka Trump and Justin Trudeau are still pals.
-
Some articles to ponder for those struggling with infertility.
-
Taylor Swift can now watch you on her app, which, yes, does sound like something out of “1984.”
-
Photos of life on the Russian border.
-
Of course Vladimir Putin’s love for his new puppy has been meme-ified.
-
-
All your dreams are coming true: Andy Cohen will co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper.
-
CONVERSATIONS