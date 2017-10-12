Thursday's Morning Email: How Top NBC Executives Quashed The Harvey Weinstein Story

HOW TOP NBC EXECUTIVES QUASHED THE HARVEY WEINSTEIN STORY Forcing Ronan Farrow to take his bombshell report to The New Yorker. As veteran media reporter Ken Auletta reportedly put it: “If NBC News sits on this evidence Ronan has, it is a black eye for the organization and a huge scandal.” Actress Cara Delevingne told HuffPost about her disturbing encounter with the movie mogul. These are the women who have accused Weinstein of misconduct. And Disney has kicked Weinstein off of an upcoming film. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

CALIFORNIA AUTHORITIES: WILDFIRES ARE ONLY GETTING WORSE At least 23 are dead and hundreds are missing. Horrifying drone footage shows the scale of the devastation in Santa Rosa. And here’s how you can help. [HuffPost]

CHINA TO U.S.: ‘COOL IT’ AND ‘STOP WITH THE GAMES’ WITH THE NORTH KOREA THREATS The U.S. military flew two Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers over the Korean Peninsula Tuesday. [HuffPost]

PAUL RYAN CALLS FOR REGULATION BUT NOT LEGISLATION FOR BUMP STOCKS And Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows doesn’t think the votes are there for any sort of legislation on bump stocks. [HuffPost]

TURNS OUT IT’S NOT THAT DIFFICULT TO HACK VOTING EQUIPMENT Which is a depressing headline to write. [HuffPost]

BEN AFFLECK APOLOGIZES AFTER HILARIE BURTON SAYS HE GRABBED HER BREAST ON ‘TRL’ “I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry,” the actress wrote on Twitter. [HuffPost]