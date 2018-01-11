Thursday's Morning Email: 'I Believe You' -- Read Mira Sorvino’s Open Letter To Dylan Farrow

TOP STORIES
MIRA SORVINO’S OPEN LETTER TO DYLAN FARROW “It is difficult to sever ties and denounce your heroes, your benefactors, whom you fondly admired and felt a debt of gratitude toward for your entire career’s existence. To decide, although they may be fantastically talented and helped you enormously, that you believe they have done things for which there can be no excuse. But that is where we stand today.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh
MISSOURI GOV. ERIC GREITENS ADMITS AFFAIR, DENIES BLACKMAIL CLAIMS The governor and his wife confirmed that he had engaged in an affair before being elected governor, but denied he blackmailed the woman involved with a compromising photo of her he took without consent. [HuffPost]
MOIRA DONEGAN OUTS HERSELF AS THE CREATOR OF THE MEN IN MEDIA ACCUSED OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT LIST Donegan went public amid rumors that Harper’s Magazine was about to out her as the woman who created the originally private document that “sent shockwaves through the media when it was first circulated in October.” Read what she had to say about how the creation of the spreadsheet changed her life in her own words. [HuffPost]
A NEW YORK STATE SENATOR HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT “In an exclusive interview with HuffPost, 30-year-old Erica Vladimer said Democratic New York state Sen. Jeff Klein ‘shoved his tongue’ down her throat at a bar [in 2015]. A month after the incident, Vladimer says she left her job working for Klein.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for an investigation. [HuffPost]
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MUDSLIDE DEATH TOLL RISES TO AT LEAST 17 With an additional 13 still missing. These photos capture the brutal devastation of the national disaster, which looks “like a World War I battlefield.” [HuffPost]
ELIZABETH WARREN WANTS COMPANIES THAT EXPOSE YOUR DATA TO PAY UP Under her legislation, Equifax would have had to pay $1.5 billion for last year’s breach. [HuffPost]
HOW REPUBLICANS HAVE DRASTICALLY RAMPED UP THEIR ATTACKS ON THE RUSSIA PROBE In 2018. [HuffPost]
SHEPARD SMITH HAD A BRUTAL FACT-CHECKING SEGMENT FOR TRUMP ON THE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION “He’s not a dictator. He’s not a king,” Fox News’ Smith said. “He can’t change the libel laws. That’s preposterous.” Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper had his own field day with Trump’s latest media claim. And Chris Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway sparred over whether anyone in the White House talks about Hillary Clinton. [HuffPost]
THESE PHOTOS OF THE EMPTY GROCERY STORE SHELVES IN VENEZUELA Speak to the dire economic crisis that caused a run on groceries over the weekend. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
YOUTUBE FINALLY PUNISHES LOGAN PAUL FOR THAT WILDLY INSENSITIVE SUICIDE VIDEO ”YouTube on Wednesday announced that it will drop Paul’s YouTube channels, which have a combined subscriber count of more than 20 million, from its Google Preferred program.” [HuffPost]
WHY YOU LIKE TO RETURN TO THE SAME VACATION SPOT, YEAR AFTER YEAR We’re looking at you, Seaside, Florida. [HuffPost]
SERENA WILLIAMS COVERING VOGUE WITH HER BABY DAUGHTER Might be the most adorable thing you see today. [HuffPost]
DIET COKE IS GOING AFTER THE MILLENNIALS NOW Pro tip ― avoid the mistake Pepsi made. [HuffPost]
MARGOT ROBBIE JUST WANTED TO HAVE A CHILL HONEYMOON And then Ellen and Barack Obama just had to show up. [HuffPost]
THE TRUE STORY OF HISTORY’S LONGEST KAYAK JOURNEY “With Germany in tatters, his small business bankrupt, Oskar Speck got into his kayak in 1932 for what would become an epic, seven-and-a-half-year paddle—30,000 miles, packed with hero’s welcomes and near-death escapes, all the way to Australia. But as Speck battled sharks, hostile locals, and malaria, Hitler rose to power and W.W. II began.” [Vanity Fair]
THE NEW YORK TIMES HAS ANNOUNCED WHO SNAGGED THE MOST ENVIABLE JOB IN JOURNALISM RIGHT NOW Meet the person headed to 52 spots worldwide in 52 weeks. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Could a government shutdown be imminent over immigration?
Immigration agents raided nearly 100 7-Elevens across the country.
An insurer has agreed to cover the costs of a dying activist’s breathing machine after his tweets went viral.
Joe Arpaio, who is running for Senate, has revived his birther claims. He’s one of four Republican candidates running for Congress with criminal convictions.
Rep. Darrell Issa of the House Oversight Committee announced his retirement from Congress.
An MLB agent has been accused of filming his clients showering.
Here are 27 tweets about Whole30 that’ll have you on the floor.
Paris thieves made off with $5 million in jewels from the Ritz.
The proportion of women working as directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors and cinematographers has essentially not changed in two decades.
This man surprised his girlfriend by drawing the two of them in 10 different animation styles, which is much better than our attempt to vary our stick figure proficiency.
Yes, Ben Stiller read those “stable genius” Trump tweets in the Zoolander voice. You’re welcome.
Here’s your semi-regular reminder from The Morning Email that your employer can read your Slack.
This sea turtle population is almost all female, thanks to climate change.
Meet the two men vying to succeed Warren Buffett.
Check out these winter skin care tips from dermatologists.
And here’s how to ask for a raise in 2018.
