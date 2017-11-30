Thursday's Morning Email: Inside Matt Lauer's Downfall

INSIDE MATT LAUER’S DOWNFALL Blockbuster reports from The New York Times and Variety detail a history of sexual misconduct that involves sex in his office, sex toys, harassing staffers during Olympics coverage and explicit text messages by the “Today” show’s biggest star. Here’s how NBC handled the firing, as well as who could replace Lauer. Take a look at a history of Lauer’s most questionable clips.And Emma Gray writes about “what we lose when we let predatory men shape the national conversation.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

RELIGIOUS LEADERS CONDEMN PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S ANTI-ISLAM TWEETS And Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May also was quick to rebuke the president’s tweets. In turn, Trump tweeted back to the wrong Theresa May. Check out the far-right group Trump amplified. And here’s a look back at Trump’s history of stoking Islamophobia. [HuffPost]

SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER REPORTEDLY INTERVIEWED JARED KUSHNER THIS MONTH Questioning him primarily about former national security adviser Michael Flynn. [HuffPost]

MEET THE MAN WHO DELETED TRUMP’S TWITTER ACCOUNT For those 11 minutes. [HuffPost]

THE ATTEMPTS TO DISCREDIT THE WASHINGTON POST AND OTHER OUTLETS ‘DATED BACK MONTHS’ “Jaime Phillips, the false Roy Moore accuser, attended media happy hour events and going-away parties as part of the sting effort.” [HuffPost]

PUBLIC RADIO’S GARRISON KEILLOR, FORMERLY THE VOICE OF ‘PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION’ HAS BEEN FIRED OVER INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT Minnesota Public Radio terminated his contract for “The Writer’s Almanac.” [HuffPost]

A FORMER BOSNIAN CROAT OFFICIAL ON TRIAL FOR WAR CRIMES DIES AFTER DRINKING POISON IN COURT On camera. Slobodan Praljak was 72. [HuffPost]