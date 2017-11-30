Thursday's Morning Email: Inside Matt Lauer's Downfall

TOP STORIES
INSIDE MATT LAUER’S DOWNFALL Blockbuster reports from The New York Times and Variety detail a history of sexual misconduct that involves sex in his office, sex toys, harassing staffers during Olympics coverage and explicit text messages by the “Today” show’s biggest star. Here’s how NBC handled the firing, as well as who could replace Lauer. Take a look at a history of Lauer’s most questionable clips.And Emma Gray writes about “what we lose when we let predatory men shape the national conversation.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
RELIGIOUS LEADERS CONDEMN PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S ANTI-ISLAM TWEETS And Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May also was quick to rebuke the president’s tweets. In turn, Trump tweeted back to the wrong Theresa May. Check out the far-right group Trump amplified. And here’s a look back at Trump’s history of stoking Islamophobia. [HuffPost]
SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER REPORTEDLY INTERVIEWED JARED KUSHNER THIS MONTH Questioning him primarily about former national security adviser Michael Flynn. [HuffPost]
MEET THE MAN WHO DELETED TRUMP’S TWITTER ACCOUNT For those 11 minutes. [HuffPost]
THE ATTEMPTS TO DISCREDIT THE WASHINGTON POST AND OTHER OUTLETS ‘DATED BACK MONTHS’ “Jaime Phillips, the false Roy Moore accuser, attended media happy hour events and going-away parties as part of the sting effort.” [HuffPost]
PUBLIC RADIO’S GARRISON KEILLOR, FORMERLY THE VOICE OF ‘PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION’ HAS BEEN FIRED OVER INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT Minnesota Public Radio terminated his contract for “The Writer’s Almanac.” [HuffPost]
A FORMER BOSNIAN CROAT OFFICIAL ON TRIAL FOR WAR CRIMES DIES AFTER DRINKING POISON IN COURT On camera. Slobodan Praljak was 72. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
SO ABOUT YOUR HOLIDAY FLIGHT HOME... American Airlines is working to avoid a significant disruption in its holiday flight schedule after accidentally allowing too many pilots to take vacation during the holidays. [HuffPost]
PRINCE WILLIAM HAD THE MOST BROTHERLY OF REACTIONS To Harry’s engagement. And here’s how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first official post-engagement event will be a nod to Princess Diana. [HuffPost]
HERE’S HOW NOT TO BRING YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE HOME Just, no. Shoutout to the De Smet Christmas tree lot for the beauty at the Weber home. Also ― don’t speed with one of those on your car. You definitely can get a ticket (not that anyone in my family would know that from personal experience or anything...). [HuffPost]
EVERY SINGLE LADY CAN RELATE TO THIS HILARIOUS CHRISTMAS CARD Emily, we’re right there with you. And here are 19 tweets that hit home if you’re single during the holidays. [HuffPost]
HOW THE EMOTIONAL LABOR OF THE HOLIDAYS UNFAIRLY FALLS ON WOMEN And what it means for the pursuit of a “perfect holiday.” [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Trump reportedly once bragged about “first-rate p*****.”
How Facebook uses artificial intelligence to filter terrorist propaganda.
The FDA warns these bone treats for dogs could kill your pet.
Trump’s “acting” directors are fast losing the “acting” part of their titles.
Why Trump’s strategy with North Korea isn’t cutting it.
People want to know what former “Today” co-host Ann Curry thinks of the Lauer allegations considering his alleged role in getting her fired.
In light of the Lauer scandal, Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera said we “may be criminalizing courtship.”
Rival morning host Gayle King weighed in to say she had a “sickening feeling of deja vu” when she heard the Lauer news.
CNN has fired Jake Tapper’s senior producer for behavioral complaints.
The final vote on the tax plan could be as early as today.
These white elephant gift ideas are absurd.
Amazon Alexa is headed to the office.
Justin Timberlake gets real about where the sexy had gone ... before he brought it back.
How to clean your jewelry at home without jewelry cleaner.
The reason behind Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky’s breakup.
Let’s get down to business ... and meet Disney’s new Mulan.
Have all our dreams come true? Aaron Sorkin just floated the idea of a “West Wing” reboot starring Sterling K. Brown as president.
The new “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer answers all kinds of Marvel universe questions.
This is why you probably shouldn’t do liquid nitrogen experiments on live TV.
Meet the “credit card killer” going after the shopping business.
Daniel Day-Lewis opens up about why he’s quitting acting.
27 times these tiny adorable wedding guests stole the spotlight.
Jay-Z opened up about the pain that inspired “4:44” and “Lemonade.”