11/30/2017 07:42 am ET

Thursday's Morning Email: Inside Matt Lauer's Downfall

Multiple reports detail the "Today" show star's history of sexual misconduct.
By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

TOP STORIES

INSIDE MATT LAUER’S DOWNFALL Blockbuster reports from The New York Times and Variety detail a history of sexual misconduct that involves sex in his office, sex toys, harassing staffers during Olympics coverage and explicit text messages by the “Today” show’s biggest star. Here’s how NBC handled the firing, as well as who could replace Lauer. Take a look at a history of Lauer’s most questionable clips.And Emma Gray writes about “what we lose when we let predatory men shape the national conversation.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

RELIGIOUS LEADERS CONDEMN PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S ANTI-ISLAM TWEETS And Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May also was quick to rebuke the president’s tweets. In turn, Trump tweeted back to the wrong Theresa May. Check out the far-right group Trump amplified. And here’s a look back at Trump’s history of stoking Islamophobia. [HuffPost]

SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER REPORTEDLY INTERVIEWED JARED KUSHNER THIS MONTH Questioning him primarily about former national security adviser Michael Flynn. [HuffPost]

MEET THE MAN WHO DELETED TRUMP’S TWITTER ACCOUNT For those 11 minutes. [HuffPost]

THE ATTEMPTS TO DISCREDIT THE WASHINGTON POST AND OTHER OUTLETS ‘DATED BACK MONTHS’ “Jaime Phillips, the false Roy Moore accuser, attended media happy hour events and going-away parties as part of the sting effort.” [HuffPost]

PUBLIC RADIO’S GARRISON KEILLOR, FORMERLY THE VOICE OF ‘PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION’ HAS BEEN FIRED OVER INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT Minnesota Public Radio terminated his contract for “The Writer’s Almanac.” [HuffPost]

A FORMER BOSNIAN CROAT OFFICIAL ON TRIAL FOR WAR CRIMES DIES AFTER DRINKING POISON IN COURT On camera. Slobodan Praljak was 72. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

SO ABOUT YOUR HOLIDAY FLIGHT HOME... American Airlines is working to avoid a significant disruption in its holiday flight schedule after accidentally allowing too many pilots to take vacation during the holidays. [HuffPost]

PRINCE WILLIAM HAD THE MOST BROTHERLY OF REACTIONS To Harry’s engagement. And here’s how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first official post-engagement event will be a nod to Princess Diana. [HuffPost]

HERE’S HOW NOT TO BRING YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE HOME Just, no. Shoutout to the De Smet Christmas tree lot for the beauty at the Weber home. Also ― don’t speed with one of those on your car. You definitely can get a ticket (not that anyone in my family would know that from personal experience or anything...). [HuffPost]

EVERY SINGLE LADY CAN RELATE TO THIS HILARIOUS CHRISTMAS CARD Emily, we’re right there with you. And here are 19 tweets that hit home if you’re single during the holidays. [HuffPost]

HOW THE EMOTIONAL LABOR OF THE HOLIDAYS UNFAIRLY FALLS ON WOMEN And what it means for the pursuit of a “perfect holiday.” [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

