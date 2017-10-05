Thursday's Morning Email: Momentum Grows In Congress For 'Bump Stock' Ban

THE DEVASTATION OF PUERTO RICO COULD WRECK THE PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET “Federal officials and major drugmakers are scrambling to prevent national shortages of critical drugs for treating cancer, diabetes and heart disease, as well as medical devices and supplies, that are manufactured at 80 plants in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.” [NYT]

3 U.S. SOLDIERS KILLED, 2 INJURED IN AMBUSH IN NIGER The Green Berets were attacked in an area known to have an insurgent presence. [Reuters]

IRAQI FORCES CAPTURE ISIS’ LAST STRONGHOLD IN NORTHERN IRAQ “The only area that remains under control of Islamic State in Iraq is a stretch alongside the western border with Syria.” [Reuters]

DREAMERS PLEAD WITH LAWMAKERS FOR ACTION And soon, to put them out of their limbo. [HuffPost]

PRO-LIFE CONGRESSMAN CAUGHT IN ABORTION SCANDAL TO RETIRE AT END OF HIS TERM Rep. Tim Murphy said he would be spending more time with his family in the coming weeks. [HuffPost]

INSIDE THE NEW YORK IVANKA AND DONALD TRUMP JR. STORY THAT HAS THE CITY ABUZZ “Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office was busy probing a felony fraud case involving siblings Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in 2012. But after Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, intervened, the investigation was dropped within months, according to a report from ProPublica, The New Yorker and WNYC” [HuffPost]