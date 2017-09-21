Thursday's Morning Email: The Obamacare Repeal Comes Down To These Three Senators

THE OBAMACARE REPEAL WILL COME DOWN TO THESE THREE SENATORS ONCE MORE What will Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and John McCain do? Take a look at the members of the health care system opposed to the Graham-Cassidy proposal. And Jimmy Kimmel doubled down on going after Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy on his show last night. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

PAUL MANAFORT ALLEGEDLY OFFERED TO BRIEF A RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE DURING THE 2016 ELECTION Less than two weeksbefore Trump accepted the Republican nomination. Amid all the intrigue swirling around him, Manafort is currently working on a Kurdish referendum opposed by the U.S. [Reuters]

BLACKOUT Hurricane Maria, which slammed into Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, has killed the power on the entire island. [HuffPost]

TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR BURIED VICTIMS OF THE CENTRAL MEXICO EARTHQUAKE More than 50 people have been saved since Tuesday. [Reuters]

HERE’S WHAT TRUMP HAD TO SAY ABOUT AFRICA AT THE UN ”I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich.” He also saluted the nonexistent country of Nambia. Stephen Colbert had a field day with his screw-up. [HuffPost]

SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER ASKED THE WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS ON COMEY FIRING, FLYNN OUSTER And that Donald Trump Jr. meeting. [Reuters]

NICARAGUA PLANS TO SIGN THE PARIS CLIMATE ACCORD Leaving the U.S. and Syria as the only countries to reject the global plan to cut emissions. [HuffPost]