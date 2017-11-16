Thursday's Morning Email: The Republican Tax Plan's Last-Minute Hurdles

THE LAST-MINUTE HURDLES FOR THE REPUBLICAN TAX PLAN From the procedural to Sen. Ron Johnson’s refusal to support the plan for its favoring of corporations. Check out the latest whip list. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook

]MORE WOMEN HAVE ACCUSED ROY MOORE OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT Two more have opened up, alleging he made unwanted advances. In an attempt to discredit accusers, Moore’s attorney is demanding proof of the high school yearbook Moore allegedly signed. Sean Hannity has dropped his ultimatum that the Senate candidate drop out of the race after Moore wrote him a letter alleging the accusations were all created by the liberal media. Moore also tweeted “Bring. It. On.” to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnnell, which just so happens to be the name of a movie about teenage cheerleaders. Ivanka Trump weighed in, saying: “There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children.” [HuffPost]

CALIFORNIA SHOOTER KILLED HIS WIFE THE NIGHT BEFORE SHOOTING RAMPAGE And hid her body under the floorboards. [HuffPost]

AMANDA TERKEL: WHAT A JOE BIDEN CANDIDACY LOOKS LIKE IN A POST-WEINSTEIN AMERICA HuffPost’s Washington bureau chief lays out the pitfalls. [HuffPost]

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CRISIS IN ZIMBABWE Which appears to have the elements of a coup. [HuffPost]

TWITTER IS REVOKING VERIFIED PROFILES THAT BREAK ITS NEW RULES And a lot of white nationalists, including Richard Spencer, are not happy about it. [HuffPost]

CLINTON: DOJ INVESTIGATION THREATS AN ‘ABUSE OF POWER’ The former Democratic presidential nominee said the situation was “a disastrous step into politicizing the justice system.” [HuffPost]

GOT A COOL $450 MILLION? Then you too can afford to buy “lost” Leonardo da Vinci paintings. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING