Thursday's Morning Email: The Republican Tax Plan's Last-Minute Hurdles

THE LAST-MINUTE HURDLES FOR THE REPUBLICAN TAX PLAN From the procedural to Sen. Ron Johnson’s refusal to support the plan for its favoring of corporations. Check out the latest whip list. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook
]MORE WOMEN HAVE ACCUSED ROY MOORE OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT Two more have opened up, alleging he made unwanted advances. In an attempt to discredit accusers, Moore’s attorney is demanding proof of the high school yearbook Moore allegedly signed. Sean Hannity has dropped his ultimatum that the Senate candidate drop out of the race after Moore wrote him a letter alleging the accusations were all created by the liberal media. Moore also tweeted “Bring. It. On.” to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnnell, which just so happens to be the name of a movie about teenage cheerleaders. Ivanka Trump weighed in, saying: “There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children.” [HuffPost]
CALIFORNIA SHOOTER KILLED HIS WIFE THE NIGHT BEFORE SHOOTING RAMPAGE And hid her body under the floorboards. [HuffPost]
AMANDA TERKEL: WHAT A JOE BIDEN CANDIDACY LOOKS LIKE IN A POST-WEINSTEIN AMERICA HuffPost’s Washington bureau chief lays out the pitfalls. [HuffPost]
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CRISIS IN ZIMBABWE Which appears to have the elements of a coup. [HuffPost]
TWITTER IS REVOKING VERIFIED PROFILES THAT BREAK ITS NEW RULES And a lot of white nationalists, including Richard Spencer, are not happy about it. [HuffPost]
CLINTON: DOJ INVESTIGATION THREATS AN ‘ABUSE OF POWER’ The former Democratic presidential nominee said the situation was “a disastrous step into politicizing the justice system.” [HuffPost]
GOT A COOL $450 MILLION? Then you too can afford to buy “lost” Leonardo da Vinci paintings. [HuffPost]
LOOKING FOR CHRISTMAS GIFTS? Check out the 2017 National Book Award winners. [HuffPost]
17 BABY NAMES BANNED IN FRANCE Including “Nutella.” [HuffPost]
BAD NEWS, SUPERHERO FANS The new “Justice League” is getting wrecked in reviews. [Vulture]
THIS PHOTO OF POPE FRANCIS BLESSING HIS NEW LAMBORGHINI IS EVERYTHING The car came in the papal colors, no less. [HuffPost]
THINK YOU’RE HAVING A ROUGH THURSDAY? Watch the U.S. goalkeeper let this ball go through his legs. He wins on the bad day scale. [HuffPost]
About that radioactive cloud floating over Europe...
What we know about how women in the military get abortions.
The Met Gala’s fashion and Catholicism theme could get problematic.
“The history of photography is a history of shattered glass.”
The Trump administration is lifting the ban on the import of elephant trophies from two African nations.
UCLA basketball players thanked Trump after China freed them. The three freshmen have been indefinitely suspended from the team.
This is a picture of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton posing with a sheets of cash. It’s already become a “Bond villains” meme.
Charles Manson, who is 83, has been hospitalized and is said to be deteriorating rapidly.
The “psychopathic predator” who escaped from a Hawaii mental hospital has been caught.
Seven weird things happening to your body that you can blame on the cold weather.
This is the most downvoted comment in Reddit history.
A photo editing app is under fire for its makeup removal feature.
Seven men’s brands to shop if you’re overloaded on J. Crew.
“Having time to grieve shouldn’t be a luxury.”
Anna Faris appears to be living her best life on a boat with her rumored boyfriend in Italy.
This massive teddy bear’s giant legs are disturbingly long.
These photos of adopted siblings make it clear: Family is about love, not DNA.
That time Trump pulled a Marco Rubio.
The six things millennials talk about the most in therapy.
The history of the world’s most annoying word you can’t stop saying.
And Twitter would much prefer Idris Elba get the title of “Sexiest Man Alive.”
