Thursday's Morning Email: The Trump Administration's Wobbly Reasons For Shaking Up The Census

liveslow via Getty Images

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S RATIONALE FOR ADDING A CENSUS QUESTION ABOUT CITIZENSHIP SEEMS SHAKY Experts are skeptical, and civil rights groups and Democrats are filing lawsuits challenging the decision. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

VETERANS AFFAIRS SECRETARY DAVID SHULKIN IS THE LATEST TO BE OUSTED FROM THE WHITE HOUSE News that came, of course, via Twitter. [HuffPost]

ACTIVISTS ARE KEEPING UP PROTESTS OVER THE STEPHON CLARK SHOOTING On Wednesday, protesters again took to the streets of Sacramento to call for justice in the March 18 shooting death. Clark, a black man, was unarmed in his own backyard when two cops, reportedly mistaking his cellphone for a weapon, shot him 20 times. [HuffPost]

CHINA IS SENDING A CLEAR MESSAGE WITH KIM JONG UN’S SURPRISE VISIT TO THE COUNTRY Experts believe Beijing is reeling from “exclusion anxiety.” Meanwhile, the upcoming summit between North Korea and South Korea now has a date. [HuffPost]

A LEAKED MEMO SHOWS THE TALKING POINTS EPA WORKERS WERE GIVEN FOR DOWNPLAYING CLIMATE CHANGE Point 5: Suggest that humans are only responsible “in some manner.” [HuffPost]

HOW NOOR SALMAN BECAME THE SCAPEGOAT OF THE PULSE MASSACRE Prosecutors say she helped her husband’s terror attack. Her supporters say she’s innocent and the case is “rooted in gendered Islamophobia.” [HuffPost]

ECUADOR IS CUTTING OFF JULIAN ASSANGE’S OUTSIDE COMMUNICATIONS The WikiLeaks founder has been stripped of his internet access for violating the terms of his asylum, Ecuadorean officials say. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

TRAPPED IN AN INTERNET DESERT, DETROIT TEENS ARE STRUGGLING TO STAY ONLINE The digital divide may be shutting students out of opportunities they desperately need. [HuffPost]

A NEW DOCUMENTARY FOCUSES ON MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.’S FINAL THREE YEARS The civil rights icon faced the complex issues that plagued African-Americans in Western and Northern states. [HuffPost]

HOW ASIAN-AMERICANS ARE CHANGING THE SOUTH The Asian-American population in the South has grown by 69 percent in 10 years, and now has the power to influence elections, schools and culture. [HuffPost]

GRINDR REPORTEDLY HAS SOME BIG SECURITY FLAWS “One could, without too much difficulty or even a huge amount of technological skill, easily pinpoint a user’s exact location.” [HuffPost]

FOLLOW US DOWN THE DARK RABBIT HOLE OF CRIMES AGAINST EASTER PEEPS Who would do this to a poor, innocent marshmallow? [HuffPost]

“FIRST THING THAT CAME TO MY MIND WHEN MY GIRLFRIEND AND I DECIDED TO HAVE A GENDER REVEAL PARTY WERE ALLIGATORS.” Naturally. [HuffPost]