Thursday's Morning Email: Trump Calls For NYC Terror Suspect To Face The Death Penalty

TRUMP CALLS FOR NYC TERROR SUSPECT TO FACE THE DEATH PENALTY The president said he's open to sending Sayfullo Saipov to Guantanamo Bay and called the U.S. justice system "a joke." Prosecutors said the Uzbeck immigrant, who was inspired by ISIS, had been planning the attack for a year. Here's what we know about the victims, one of whom's husband said, "This loss is unbearable and impossible to grasp." [Reuters]

TAKE A LOOK AT THE RUSSIA FACEBOOK ADS Did you see one of these during the last election cycle? While Twitter may have ignored this Russia-run account, the Trump campaign did not. Prosecutors are weighing charges against Russian government officials in the DNC hacking case. And the AP uncovered a digital “hit list” for Russian hackers that expanded far beyond U.S. political figures. [HuffPost]

HOUSTON, WE HAVE A WORLD SERIES Congrats to the Houston Astros, who won Game 7 of the World Series over the LA Dodgers 5-1 to take home their first World Series pennant in franchise history. And to top it all off, Astros star Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend after the big win. [HuffPost]

AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI SAID U.S. IS IRAN’S ‘NUMBER ONE ENEMY’ And that the country would never accept the “bullying” over the nuclear deal. [HuffPost]

THE EPA REPLACED ITS TOP SCIENCE ADVISERS WITHOUT TELLING THEM “This is really a destruction of the scientific integrity at EPA.” [HuffPost]

OTHERS COME FORWARD WITH KEVIN SPACEY SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS Several men shared stories of groping and other advances. And elsewhere in Hollywood, six woman accused producer Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct, and Dustin Hoffman was accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old intern. [HuffPost]

AT LEAST 3 KILLED IN SUBURBAN DENVER WALMART SHOOTING Police are searching for the gunman, who walked into the Walmart “nonchalantly” and started shooting customers and store clerks at random. [HuffPost]

