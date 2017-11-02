Thursday's Morning Email: Trump Calls For NYC Terror Suspect To Face The Death Penalty

TOP STORIES
TRUMP CALLS FOR NYC TERROR SUSPECT TO FACE THE DEATH PENALTY The president said he’s open to sending Sayfullo Saipov to Guantanamo Bay and called the U.S. justice system “a joke.” Prosecutors said the Uzbeck immigrant, who was inspired by ISIS, had been planning the attack for a year. Here’s what we know about the victims, one of whom’s husband said, “This loss is unbearable and impossible to grasp.” [Reuters] [Tweet | Sha
TAKE A LOOK AT THE RUSSIA FACEBOOK ADS Did you see one of these during the last election cycle? While Twitter may have ignored this Russia-run account, the Trump campaign did not. Prosecutors are weighing charges against Russian government officials in the DNC hacking case. And the AP uncovered a digital “hit list” for Russian hackers that expanded far beyond U.S. political figures. [HuffPost]
HOUSTON, WE HAVE A WORLD SERIES Congrats to the Houston Astros, who won Game 7 of the World Series over the LA Dodgers 5-1 to take home their first World Series pennant in franchise history. And to top it all off, Astros star Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend after the big win. [HuffPost]
AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI SAID U.S. IS IRAN’S ‘NUMBER ONE ENEMY’ And that the country would never accept the “bullying” over the nuclear deal. [HuffPost]
THE EPA REPLACED ITS TOP SCIENCE ADVISERS WITHOUT TELLING THEM “This is really a destruction of the scientific integrity at EPA.” [HuffPost]
OTHERS COME FORWARD WITH KEVIN SPACEY SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS Several men shared stories of groping and other advances. And elsewhere in Hollywood, six woman accused producer Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct, and Dustin Hoffman was accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old intern. [HuffPost]
AT LEAST 3 KILLED IN SUBURBAN DENVER WALMART SHOOTING Police are searching for the gunman, who walked into the Walmart “nonchalantly” and started shooting customers and store clerks at random. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
WHERE TO GET HELP CHOOSING OBAMACARE PLANS THIS YEAR “Prices are going up for some people, coming down for others. Many areas have lost plans; some have gained new ones. And you don’t have a lot of time to sort out your options. This year’s open enrollment period is shorter than in the past.” [HuffPost]
DID YOU KNOW THE ‘CHARLIE BIT MY FINGER’ VIDEO WAS IN OSAMA BIN LADEN’S PERSONAL VIDEO COLLECTION? We didn’t, and neither did Charlie’s father. [HuffPost]
JAKE TAPPER HAS HAD ENOUGH WITH FOX NEWS The CNN host unloaded on the conservative network in a blistering takedown. [HuffPost]
STOP THE PRESSES Beyoncé will be voicing Nala in the live-action “Lion King” and people are understandably freaking out. [HuffPost]
IF YOU DIDN’T HAVE THE FEELS SEEING LUKE SKYWALKER RETURN TO THE MILLENNIUM FALCON You need to brush up on your “Star Wars” canon. You have 43 days, people. [HuffPost]
BUT SERIOUSLY, JELENA IS HAPPENING Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted on another outing ― this time riding bikes. [HuffPost]
...READY FOR IT? The new Starbucks holiday cup is here. Yes, it is only November 2. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
After intense international scrutiny, Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi visits Rahkine for the first time since Rohingya fled.
How stigma thwarts health worker efforts in combating the modern-day plague.
The one thing Barack Obama can’t stand about his fans.
Michelle Obama appeared to throw shade at Trump with this Twitter advice.
These beauty pageant contestants highlighted facts about violence against women instead of their measurements.
Here’s how to help a friend with a substance abuse problem.
We’re calling it now: “I, Tonya” will be a serious Oscar contender based off of the film’s trailer alone.
This 10-year-old Girl Scout created a patch to reward girls for raising their hands, and then wrote a New York Times column about it.
A woman allegedly poisoned and killed her husband and his whole family to escape an arranged marriage.
Over 3.6 million acres of soybeans have been damaged by a drifting weedkiller.
Of course Milo Ventimiglia will be stepping into a rom-com as J.Lo’s longtime boyfriend. We can’t wait for the proposal scene.
The conflict inherent in the system of college admissions.
Even Pope Francis falls asleep while praying sometimes.
And congrats to Meghan McCain, who is engaged to conservative writer and publisher Ben Domenech.
