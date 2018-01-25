Thursday's Morning Email: Trump Says He's 'Looking Forward' To Testifying Under Oath

TOP STORIES
TRUMP SAYS HE’S ‘LOOKING FORWARD’ TO TESTIFYING UNDER OATH WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER His lawyer quickly tried to backtrack the statements, saying they were made off the cuff. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
LARRY NASSAR SENTENCED TO 40 TO 175 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEXUAL ABUSE “I’ve just signed your death warrant,” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said to the former USA Gymnastics doctor. The Michigan State University president resigned in the wake of the scandal. Take a look at 30 photos of Nassar survivors that “show the rage and resilience of women.” Rachael Denhollander was the first woman to go public with her accusations against Nassar. Read her statement in full. And the prosecutor on the case thanked the investigative journalists at the Indy Star who began investigating USA Gymnastics for policies that enabled rampant sexual abuse. [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST OPINION: THE 2018 DEMOCRATIC WAVE IS ABOUT MORE THAN CONGRESS “Come next year, newly elected public servants across the country will be getting to work building a more progressive future for their local communities and a more progressive Democratic party.” [HuffPost]
TRUMP HINTS AT DACA PATHWAY “We’re going to morph into it. It’s going to happen, at some point in the future, over a period of 10 to 12 years. I think it’s a nice thing to have the incentive of after a period of years being able to become a citizen.” [HuffPost]
CAPE TOWN IS ABOUT TO SHUT OFF ITS WATER Making it the first major city in the developed world to face such a water crisis. [HuffPost]
WHAT AMERICANS REALLY THINK AND KNOW ABOUT THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN And what they don’t. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
CECILE RICHARDS IS STEPPING DOWN AS THE HEAD OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD The organization she led for over a decade. [HuffPost]
TWITTER BASICALLY BROKE Over the news that Meryl Streep is joining Season 2 of “Big Little Lies.” [HuffPost]
ELTON JOHN ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT But don’t worry, there will be a goodbye tour to get your final “Bennie and the Jets” fix. And in honor of his legendary status, check out this clip of him explaining how he wrote “Tiny Dancer.” [HuffPost]
YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THE ‘SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON’ Debuting Jan. 31. [HuffPost]
KIM KARDASHIAN REPORTEDLY WANTS MORE KIDS AFTER BABY CHICAGO We’ll save you the joke about naming the next one St. Louis. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Remember that 24-year-old who was Trump’s deputy drug czar? He’s resigning over questions about his work history.
-
A HUD official is under fire after calling a journalist Miss Piggy.
-
HuffPost Opinion: The #MeToo backlash has only just begun.
-
LG is raising its washing machine prices in light of Trump’s tariffs.
-
Poor women of color have borne the brunt of the Zika burden in Brazil.
-
“China no longer wants your trash. Here’s why that’s potentially disastrous.”
-
Chris Cuomo Sunday-schooled a GOP lawmaker who botched a religious reference.
-
Lawyers say this dashcam video shows the senseless killing of an Iranian-American by federal cops.
-
HuffPost Opinion: How Nassar’s crimes stigmatize a legitimate medical treatment.
-
That time Bradley Cooper wrote an article for the Philadelphia Inquirer about his high school friend with benefits.
-
Since everything old is new: Candice Bergen is rebooting ‘Murphy Brown’ for CBS.
-
Maybe those Alcatraz escapees survived after all.
-
Of course the attire for the “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder” crossover episodes is on point.
-
What nutritionists pack their kids for lunch.
-
Twitter has decided Trump is a “Power Rangers” fan.
-
This dad is a one-man, three-kid saving machine.
-
It’s official: Laura Dern has a dog doppelgänger.
-
Chinese scientists cloned two monkeys. Cue “Planet of the Apes” jokes.
-
It’s still cold. And the couch is still warm. So here are the top new shows on Netflix to stream right now.
-
Meet the folksiest man in the U.S. Senate.
-
“Is Spotify too big to fail?”
-
We’re biased, but we love Ed Sheeran’s best wedding song selection.
-
San Francisco has its third mayor ― in six weeks.
-
Considering we spent last night sobbing over Tuesday’s episode of “This is Us” ― sorry, we were behind ― we can only imagine what this special Super Bowl episode will bring. Also, we’re never cooking in a crock pot.
-
And Ann Curry had some thoughts on the Megyn Kelly-Jane Fonda feud.
