Thursday's Morning Email: Trump Says He's 'Looking Forward' To Testifying Under Oath

TRUMP SAYS HE'S 'LOOKING FORWARD' TO TESTIFYING UNDER OATH WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER His lawyer quickly tried to backtrack the statements, saying they were made off the cuff. [HuffPost]

LARRY NASSAR SENTENCED TO 40 TO 175 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEXUAL ABUSE “I’ve just signed your death warrant,” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said to the former USA Gymnastics doctor. The Michigan State University president resigned in the wake of the scandal. Take a look at 30 photos of Nassar survivors that “show the rage and resilience of women.” Rachael Denhollander was the first woman to go public with her accusations against Nassar. Read her statement in full. And the prosecutor on the case thanked the investigative journalists at the Indy Star who began investigating USA Gymnastics for policies that enabled rampant sexual abuse. [HuffPost]

HUFFPOST OPINION: THE 2018 DEMOCRATIC WAVE IS ABOUT MORE THAN CONGRESS “Come next year, newly elected public servants across the country will be getting to work building a more progressive future for their local communities and a more progressive Democratic party.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP HINTS AT DACA PATHWAY “We’re going to morph into it. It’s going to happen, at some point in the future, over a period of 10 to 12 years. I think it’s a nice thing to have the incentive of after a period of years being able to become a citizen.” [HuffPost]

CAPE TOWN IS ABOUT TO SHUT OFF ITS WATER Making it the first major city in the developed world to face such a water crisis. [HuffPost]

WHAT AMERICANS REALLY THINK AND KNOW ABOUT THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN And what they don’t. [HuffPost]