Thursday's Morning Email: What The Senate Spending Deal Includes -- And What It Leaves Out

THE SENATE HAS A POTENTIAL SPENDING DEAL Here's what the bipartisan deal to raise spending caps and avoid a government shutdown tonight includes. But it's unclear how much bipartisan support it'll draw. All the while, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi set the record for the longest continuous speech in House history after speaking for over eight hours demanding a House chamber vote on protecting young undocumented immigrants as part of the budget deal. [HuffPost]

WHITE HOUSE STAFF SECRETARY ROB PORTER HAS RESIGNED AFTER PHYSICAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS BY TWO EX-WIVES He has denied the allegations. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly called Porter “a man of true integrity.” [HuffPost]

AS A FRIENDLY REFRESHER Here’s everything you need to know about the stock market. [HuffPost]

VIDEO SHOWS TENNESSEE SHERIFF SAYING ‘I LOVE THIS S***’ AFTER ORDERING DEPUTIES TO SHOOT SUSPECT “The wife of a deceased motorist is suing a Tennessee sheriff for excessive force after newly surfaced body camera footage caught him telling officers that he would rather they shoot a suspect than risk damage to patrol cars.” [HuffPost]

U.S.-LED AIRSTRIKES KILL OVER 100 PRO-SYRIAN FORCES “The heavy death toll underscored the large size of the attack, which the U.S. official said included about 500 opposing forces, backed by artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems and mortars.” [Reuters]

THE LATEST RIGHT-WING CONSPIRACY THEORY Involves Anthony Weiner’s “leaked contacts” and the FBI. [HuffPost]

SPEAKING OF MILITARY PARADES North Korea just held a massive one in preparation for the Olympics. [HuffPost]