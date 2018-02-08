Thursday's Morning Email: What The Senate Spending Deal Includes -- And What It Leaves Out

TOP STORIES
THE SENATE HAS A POTENTIAL SPENDING DEAL Here’s what the bipartisan deal to raise spending caps and avoid a government shutdown tonight includes. But it’s unclear how much bipartisan support it’ll draw. All the while, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi set the record for the longest continuous speech in House history after speaking for over eight hours demanding a House chamber vote on protecting young undocumented immigrants as part of the budget deal. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar
WHITE HOUSE STAFF SECRETARY ROB PORTER HAS RESIGNED AFTER PHYSICAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS BY TWO EX-WIVES He has denied the allegations. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly called Porter “a man of true integrity.” [HuffPost]
AS A FRIENDLY REFRESHER Here’s everything you need to know about the stock market. [HuffPost]
VIDEO SHOWS TENNESSEE SHERIFF SAYING ‘I LOVE THIS S***’ AFTER ORDERING DEPUTIES TO SHOOT SUSPECT “The wife of a deceased motorist is suing a Tennessee sheriff for excessive force after newly surfaced body camera footage caught him telling officers that he would rather they shoot a suspect than risk damage to patrol cars.” [HuffPost]
U.S.-LED AIRSTRIKES KILL OVER 100 PRO-SYRIAN FORCES “The heavy death toll underscored the large size of the attack, which the U.S. official said included about 500 opposing forces, backed by artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems and mortars.” [Reuters]
THE LATEST RIGHT-WING CONSPIRACY THEORY Involves Anthony Weiner’s “leaked contacts” and the FBI. [HuffPost]
SPEAKING OF MILITARY PARADES North Korea just held a massive one in preparation for the Olympics. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
INTRODUCING THE GOOD KIND HuffPost is launching a new editorial initiative that will share stories of the unexpected kindness people have received from strangers ― and we’d love to hear yours. [HuffPost]
MEET LUCAS, THE FIRST GERBER BABY CONTEST WINNER WITH DOWN SYNDROME That smile. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S THE SITCH? We are here for the “Kim Possible” live-action remake. [HuffPost]
I’LL TELL YOU WHAT I WANT, WHAT I REALLY REALLY WANT Is for these Spice Girls reunion tour reports to be real. [People]
WE WILL ADMIT TO GETTING SUCKED INTO This crazy Adele-Sam Smith conspiracy theory. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
The U.S. secretly reached out to Iran to create a channel for talks on prisoners in December, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
-
San Francisco could become the first U.S. city to open safe injection sites.
-
The Vice President tweeted in support of a gay Olympic athlete, saying reports of a lack of support was “fake news.”
-
“Women who experience pain during sex are often dismissed by their doctors.”
-
A Cornell frat has been sanctioned after holding a “pig roast,” which was a game where you got points for having sex with the heaviest woman.
-
Scott Baio is facing another accusation from a “Charles In Charge” costar.
-
According to Quincy Jones, he and Ivanka Trump dated.
-
Class act Jeremy Lin respectfully responded to a racial slur on Twitter.
-
Kylie Jenner now has the most-liked picture on Instagram, ever.
-
A woman was found holding her own eyeball near a North Carolina church.
-
The Norwegian Olympic team accidentally ordered 15,000 eggs in a Google translate mishap.
-
“Black Panther” debuted to a 100 percent ranking on Rotten Tomatoes.
-
Thank Ellen for having Milo Ventimiglia get wet and wild for a good cause.
-
HuffPost Opinion: “We need to talk about the economics of consent.”
-
“Why paper jams persist.”
-
What to stream on Netflix if you’re avoiding Valentine’s Day plans.
-
Of course “Star Wars” streaming TV shows are in the works.
