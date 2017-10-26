Thursday's Morning Email: What Today's New Airport Security Rules Mean For You

TOP STORIES
WHAT THE NEW AIRPORT SECURITY RULES GOING INTO EFFECT TODAY MEAN FOR YOU “Short security interviews” could become the norm. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT For touching an actress from behind while they were posing for a photo. Bush’s office issued an apology acknowledging the former president “has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner,” and because he uses a wheelchair, “his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures.” A second actress has also come forward. [HuffPost]
MULTIPLE WOMEN HAVE ACCUSED A VETERAN POLITICAL JOURNALIST OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT Mark Halperin, known for “Game Change” and “Double Down,” has been accused of sexual harassment from the ’90s to the mid-2000s during his tenure at ABC News. [HuffPost]
WHEN FOUR FORMER GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS WALK INTO A BAR... And tell HuffPost Editor-In-Chief Lydia Polgreen why they left the Trump administration, things like “I became concerned that I’d be window-dressing for corruption” come up. [HuffPost]
‘I WAS BLIND AND COMPLICIT AND JUST, LIKE, DID NOTHING’ The New Republic staffers shared stories of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by the magazine’s longtime literary editor Leon Wieseltier. [HuffPost]
DEMOCRATS ARE SO NERVOUS ABOUT TRUMP AND NORTH KOREA That they’re pitching a bill to slow down any potential military action. [HuffPost]
JULIAN ASSANGE: WIKILEAKS REJECTED REQUEST FROM TRUMP-LINKED RESEARCH FIRM About the infamous Hillary Clinton emails. [HuffPost]
CHECK OUT HUFFPOST’S ‘I AM AN AMERICAN’ INTERACTIVE How do you define yourself? [HuffPost]
TURNS OUT FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH Is no longer persona non grata among Democrats. [HuffPost]
WOULD YOU LET AMAZON UNLOCK YOUR DOOR To deliver packages inside your home with their new Amazon Key feature? [HuffPost]
WE CANNOT BELIEVE HOW ADORABLE The way that these grandparents wish their granddaughter a good day at work every day is. [HuffPost]
DO YOU HAVE 2018 TRAVEL PLANS To the top city on Lonely Planet’s travel bucket list? (Also, anyone having an existential crisis that 2018 is in 67 days? Anyone?) [HuffPost]
IN AN ASHLEY FEINBERG CLASSIC She sleuths down whether this is Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s *ahem* anniversary playlist. [HuffPost]
