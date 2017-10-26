POLITICS
Thursday's Morning Email: What Today's New Airport Security Rules Mean For You

For all U.S.-bound flights.

TOP STORIES

WHAT THE NEW AIRPORT SECURITY RULES GOING INTO EFFECT TODAY MEAN FOR YOU “Short security interviews” could become the norm. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT For touching an actress from behind while they were posing for a photo. Bush’s office issued an apology acknowledging the former president “has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner,” and because he uses a wheelchair, “his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures.” A second actress has also come forward. [HuffPost]

MULTIPLE WOMEN HAVE ACCUSED A VETERAN POLITICAL JOURNALIST OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT Mark Halperin, known for “Game Change” and “Double Down,” has been accused of sexual harassment from the ’90s to the mid-2000s during his tenure at ABC News. [HuffPost]

WHEN FOUR FORMER GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS WALK INTO A BAR... And tell HuffPost Editor-In-Chief Lydia Polgreen why they left the Trump administration, things like “I became concerned that I’d be window-dressing for corruption” come up. [HuffPost]

‘I WAS BLIND AND COMPLICIT AND JUST, LIKE, DID NOTHING’ The New Republic staffers shared stories of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by the magazine’s longtime literary editor Leon Wieseltier. [HuffPost]

DEMOCRATS ARE SO NERVOUS ABOUT TRUMP AND NORTH KOREA That they’re pitching a bill to slow down any potential military action. [HuffPost]

JULIAN ASSANGE: WIKILEAKS REJECTED REQUEST FROM TRUMP-LINKED RESEARCH FIRM About the infamous Hillary Clinton emails. [HuffPost]

CHECK OUT HUFFPOST’S ‘I AM AN AMERICAN’ INTERACTIVE How do you define yourself? [HuffPost]

TURNS OUT FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH Is no longer persona non grata among Democrats. [HuffPost]

WOULD YOU LET AMAZON UNLOCK YOUR DOOR To deliver packages inside your home with their new Amazon Key feature? [HuffPost]

WE CANNOT BELIEVE HOW ADORABLE The way that these grandparents wish their granddaughter a good day at work every day is. [HuffPost]

DO YOU HAVE 2018 TRAVEL PLANS To the top city on Lonely Planet’s travel bucket list? (Also, anyone having an existential crisis that 2018 is in 67 days? Anyone?) [HuffPost]

IN AN ASHLEY FEINBERG CLASSIC She sleuths down whether this is Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s *ahem* anniversary playlist. [HuffPost]

