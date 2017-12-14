Thursday's Morning Email: Why Millennials Are Facing The Scariest Financial Future Since The Great Depression

GENERATION SCREWED “Oh, the places you won’t go (due to unjust macroeconomic forces far greater than yourself). [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

COULD PAUL RYAN BE STEPPING DOWN AS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE? Matt Fuller reports on the swirling chatter that tax reform is Ryan’s Boehner-pope moment. [HuffPost]

KENTUCKY LAWMAKER KILLS HIMSELF AMID SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION State Rep. Dan Johnson had been accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old friend of his daughter’s in 2012. [HuffPost]

ROY MOORE STILL HASN’T CONCEDED DEFEAT “The battle rages on.” [HuffPost]

WHERE THE TAX REFORM BILL STANDS Republicans are zeroing in on a deal. [HuffPost]

NEW ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HARVEY WEINSTEIN, RUSSELL SIMMONS, TERRY RICHARDSON Salma Hayek came forward to describe Weinstein’s sexual demands and threats during the making of her movie “Frida.” Russell Simmons has been accused by nine more women of rape, violence and misconduct. A designer has alleged Terry Richardson sexually assaulted her. Morgan Spurlock admitted a history of sexual misconduct, including a rape allegation. And a second woman has accused Nevada Rep. Ruben Kihuen of sexual harassment. [HuffPost]

IT’S BEEN FIVE YEARS SINCE SANDY HOOK Families of the victims released this haunting PSA that predicts “tomorrow’s school shooting.” 121 members of Congress are lobbying for an end to the restriction on gun violence research. Here’s where to donate to honor each of the 26 victims. And one long-lasting lesson from Sandy Hook: “No one should die from uncontrolled bleeding.” [HuffPost]