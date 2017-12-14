Thursday's Morning Email: Why Millennials Are Facing The Scariest Financial Future Since The Great Depression

TOP STORIES
GENERATION SCREWED “Oh, the places you won’t go (due to unjust macroeconomic forces far greater than yourself). [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
COULD PAUL RYAN BE STEPPING DOWN AS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE? Matt Fuller reports on the swirling chatter that tax reform is Ryan’s Boehner-pope moment. [HuffPost]
KENTUCKY LAWMAKER KILLS HIMSELF AMID SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION State Rep. Dan Johnson had been accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old friend of his daughter’s in 2012. [HuffPost]
ROY MOORE STILL HASN’T CONCEDED DEFEAT “The battle rages on.” [HuffPost]
WHERE THE TAX REFORM BILL STANDS Republicans are zeroing in on a deal. [HuffPost]
NEW ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HARVEY WEINSTEIN, RUSSELL SIMMONS, TERRY RICHARDSON Salma Hayek came forward to describe Weinstein’s sexual demands and threats during the making of her movie “Frida.” Russell Simmons has been accused by nine more women of rape, violence and misconduct. A designer has alleged Terry Richardson sexually assaulted her. Morgan Spurlock admitted a history of sexual misconduct, including a rape allegation. And a second woman has accused Nevada Rep. Ruben Kihuen of sexual harassment. [HuffPost]
IT’S BEEN FIVE YEARS SINCE SANDY HOOK Families of the victims released this haunting PSA that predicts “tomorrow’s school shooting.” 121 members of Congress are lobbying for an end to the restriction on gun violence research. Here’s where to donate to honor each of the 26 victims. And one long-lasting lesson from Sandy Hook: “No one should die from uncontrolled bleeding.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
THIS IS YOUR FRIENDLY REMINDER That the deadline for Obamacare for most Americans is Friday. [HuffPost]
LEGIONNAIRES’ DISEASE IS RISING AT AN ALARMING RATE ACROSS THE U.S. Yours truly takes a look at the uptick in the waterborne disease, which is fatal in 1 in 10 cases. [HuffPost]
INSIDE THE JOE BIDEN-MEGHAN MCCAIN MOMENT That’s moving America. [HuffPost]
‘TODAY’ SHOW RATINGS HAVE ONLY GONE UP Since Matt Lauer’s firing. [HuffPost]
WE HAVE ANOTHER MYSTERY POOPER ON OUR HANDS This time, he or she is terrorizing a New York town. [HuffPost]
AND IN MEGHAN MARKLE NEWS The fiance of Prince Harry will be joining the royal family for Christmas this year in an unprecedented move. While she’s there and thinking about the wedding, here are some dresses to consider. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Some Las Vegas shooting victims may get shut out of donation funds.
“Black women are a political organizing force. They’re not unicorns.”
The 2018 SAG nominations are here.
Twitter made note of Trump’s tweet about his aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s departure.
A look at the “playbook of the alt-right.”
This ex-NFL star can’t remember two whole seasons. He’s 38.
“Watching California burn.”
Here’s how to spot Princes William and Harry in the new “Star Wars.”
Congrats to John Stamos on expecting his first child with his fiance, Caitlin McHugh.
Props to Sarah Huckabee Sanders A+ Twitter trolling game.
Yes, that “awesome” rewards credit card is a scam out to get you.
In only slightly concerning news: Arctic temperatures are rising so fast computers don’t believe they’re real.
Could this be the best holiday appetizer?
“SNL” hired its first black head writer.
We are all for the “Lannister on the Bannister” “Game of Thrones” “Elf on the Shelf” nightmare.
Here are some of the ways your therapist is controlling his or her holiday stress.
Check out the best wedding pictures of 2017.
And if this video of a 16-year-old and his classmates erupting with pure joy upon learning of his Harvard acceptance doesn’t bring you happiness, nothing ever will.