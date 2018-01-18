Thursday's Morning Email: Why You Need To Check Out The New HuffPost Opinion And HuffPost Personal Sections

WATCH HOW THIS SCHOOL IN PUERTO RICO REACTS TO THE POWER FINALLY COMING BACK ON After 112 days. [HuffPost]

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE REFLECTS ON THE INFAMOUS ‘NIPPLEGATE’ “I stumbled.” [HuffPost]

YOU NEED TO READ EVERY WORD OF THIS INCREDIBLE ELLEN POMPEO INTERVIEW The “Grey’s Anatomy” star talks taking what she’s owed and becoming the highest-paid woman on prime time TV. [HuffPost]

IT’S 2018 AND WE STILL CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS As people keep eating Tide Pods. [HuffPost]

45 CHILDREN’S BOOKS THAT ARE PERFECT FOR BABY SHOWERS We’d add family favorite “Sheep in the Jeep” to the list. [HuffPost]

WHAT THE TERM ‘SUNSHINE BABY’ MEANS “A sunshine baby is one who was born before a miscarriage, stillbirth, infant death or other early loss of a child. Just as a rainbow baby represents the hope after a storm, a sunshine baby represents the calm before.” [HuffPost]

