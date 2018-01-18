Thursday's Morning Email: Why You Need To Check Out The New HuffPost Opinion And HuffPost Personal Sections

TOP STORIES
INTRODUCING HUFFPOST OPINION AND HUFFPOST PERSONAL While the new Opinion section will debut a mix of columnists and writers to produce “smart, authentic, timely and rigorous op-eds,” the HuffPost Personal section will offer first-person essays, Q&As and features about people’s lives and experiences to explore what it’s like to be a human being in the 21st century. HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen breaks it all down for you here. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar
HUFFPOST PERSONAL: BROAD CITY’S ILANA GLAZER’S THOUGHTS ON THE WOMEN’S MARCH, ONE YEAR LATER “We marched and chanted, walking slowly as one single, global organism, 5 million people connected through space and time. We had the world stage.” [HuffPost]
CONGRESS IS PERILOUSLY CLOSE TO SHUTTING DOWN THE GOVERNMENT And lawmakers don’t really know how exactly to stop it, although they say they’re making “good progress.” [HuffPost]
INDIA SUCCESSFULLY TEST-FIRED AN ICBM CAPABLE OF LAUNCHING A NUCLEAR WEAPON In what officials called a “major boost” to the country’s strategic defense system. [HuffPost]
SENATE DEMOCRATS COULD FAIL DREAMERS AGAIN Many Democrats want protections for undocumented immigrants to be part of a must-pass government funding bill. But will enough of them hold firm? [HuffPost]
ANN CURRY SAID SHE WAS ‘NOT SURPRISED’ BY THE MATT LAUER SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS The former “Today” show host, who Lauer reportedly helped oust, said, “I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed.” The interview comes the same day “Today” announced it is getting its first female executive producer during the prime 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. hours. [HuffPost]
PAUL RYAN IS WARNING REPUBLICANS TO ‘PAY ATTENTION’ To a bad omen for the party ahead of the midterms. [HuffPost]
WATCH HOW THIS SCHOOL IN PUERTO RICO REACTS TO THE POWER FINALLY COMING BACK ON After 112 days. [HuffPost]
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE REFLECTS ON THE INFAMOUS ‘NIPPLEGATE’ “I stumbled.” [HuffPost]
YOU NEED TO READ EVERY WORD OF THIS INCREDIBLE ELLEN POMPEO INTERVIEW The “Grey’s Anatomy” star talks taking what she’s owed and becoming the highest-paid woman on prime time TV. [HuffPost]
IT’S 2018 AND WE STILL CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS As people keep eating Tide Pods. [HuffPost]
45 CHILDREN’S BOOKS THAT ARE PERFECT FOR BABY SHOWERS We’d add family favorite “Sheep in the Jeep” to the list. [HuffPost]
WHAT THE TERM ‘SUNSHINE BABY’ MEANS “A sunshine baby is one who was born before a miscarriage, stillbirth, infant death or other early loss of a child. Just as a rainbow baby represents the hope after a storm, a sunshine baby represents the calm before.” [HuffPost]
The recipes that’ll make you an Instant Pot convert.
According to this senator, when the aliens come they won’t bother negotiating with us because we can’t govern. Well heck, it is 2018. Who are we to throw stones at this logic considering the absurdity of last year?
The New York Times opinion page is featuring letters from Trump supporters.
Brutal headlines we’ll admit to clicking on: “Here’s how to spot your future ex-husband on the very first date.”
Inside the creepy world of “dark tourism.”
No, Anna Kendrick did not mind at all being confused with Anna Kournikova.
How to pop a pimple, since we know warnings will go unheeded.
This is what happened when a Nigerian state appointed a “Minister Of Happiness.”
Journalist Jason Rezaian is returning to work two years after his release from an Iranian prison.
Meet Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Harry Potter-esque glasses.
All of the adorable Galentine’s Day gifts ― even though we still resent that we need to be preparing you for this in January.