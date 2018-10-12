BLACK VOICES
T.I. Has Officially Had It With Kanye West, Calls Him A ‘Puppet’ After Trump Meeting

The Atlanta rapper, who has previously defended West's intentions, now says he’s ‘ashamed’ to have been associated with him.
By Kimberley Richards
T.I., who has previously defended Kanye West, unloaded on&nbsp;
T.I., who once said he refused to give up on Kanye West, seems to have finally had it with his Donald Trump-related “antics.”

The Atlanta rapper aired out all of his grievances with the “Ye” artist after West’s meeting with the president at the Oval Office on Thursday. All. Of. Them.

On Instagram, T.I. wrote a lengthy caption accompanying a video clip of the meeting, in which West can be heard expressing his love for President Trump, saying, “I love this guy.” The clip also shows him embracing the president from behind the Resolute desk.

Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’& his antics... Partially due to the lessons learned from the outcome of other similar situations dealing wit my brother Wayne (which I admittedly mishandled a bit in hindsight) But now this shit is next level,futuristic Sambo,Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass shit Ye!!!! From what I can gather... This is the most repulsive,disgraceful, Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen. Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally)... but bro... if ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence,I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!! You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile,weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!! I’m a true believer in “It ain’t what you do,it’s how you do it.” And this shit is regurgitating🤮! At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you... now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you. To all the people who follow Ye musically,socially, or even personally....who are confused, heartbroken, infuriated.... Let me make this clear... THIS SHIT AINT COOL!!! THIS IS A MOVE YE MADE FOR YE!!! THIS IS A PLAY TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION HE’D LIKE TO SEE HIMSELF IN...WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS. Don’t follow this puppet. Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world,if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is... I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop,I’m officially DONE!!!! 🖕🏽Trump & His Lil Cookie Boy. #USorELSE✊🏽

T.I., who has publicly accused Trump of emboldening white supremacists, called West’s actions “repulsive” and “disgraceful.” He also used racially loaded slavery references to describe “The Life of Pablo” rapper.

“I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak , [and] inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!” he wrote.

West’s meeting with Trump – intended to be a working lunch with retired football player Jim Brown – sparked wide-ranging reactions, generating a firestorm on social media. Not to mention the subsequent criticism directed at the president for putting a spotlight on West while the Florida Panhandle dealt with the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Michael, among other crises around the world.

Clearly, West’s meeting at the Oval Office was the tipping point for T.I. The Atlanta native prefaced his scathing Instagram remarks about West by noting that he had previously made a point to “not jump to any premature conclusions” about West.

Indeed, although T.I. has publicly criticized the messaging behind West’s recent political rants, previously he had made a point to not write him off. 

Back in May, T.I was asked about West’s now-infamous visit to the TMZ newsroom in which he suggested that slavery “sounds like a choice.” T.I. insisted that he did not believe West’s intentions were “malicious,” though he made it clear he disagreed with his comments.

“I don’t think he said it with the intention to hurt anybody, I don’t think it was malicious,” he told TMZ.

T.I., who has been outspoken on issues like police brutality, also collaborated with West on a song called “Ye Vs. The People” back in April, in which West debates T.I. on his case for his admiration of Trump.

But now it seems T.I.’s approach to West and his controversial comments has changed. On Instagram, he said that West put his “soul on auction” during the White House visit. He added, “I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you.” He also called West a “puppet.”

“I’ve reached my limits,” T.I. wrote. “This is my stop, I’m officially DONE!!!!”

