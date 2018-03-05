And The Award For Best Duo At The Oscars Goes To Tiffany Haddish And Maya Rudolph

Well, it seems that Paul Thomas Anderson has very good taste in funny women.
“SNL” alum Maya Rudolph, the director’s wife, and “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish, whom he’s said he wants to work with, presented together at Sunday night’s Oscars. Their chemistry was pure gold.
In fact, the ladies were so great together that people on Twitter immediately requested that they host the award show together next year.
Others wanted them to host the Golden Globes — just like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Twitter users seemed to collectively fall head over heels for the pair as soon as they strutted onstage holding their shoes in their hands.
“I had to take my shoes off,” Rudolph said.
“Girl, me too,” Haddish followed up. “I’ve been wearing these shoes since 11 o’clock this morning.” She then asked Rudolph how long she had been wearing her heels.
“Since the Critics’ Choice Awards,” Rudolph quipped.
But the jokes didn’t end there. (You can watch their other cracks — about white people with clipboards and pinky toes falling off — in the clip above.)
But if you’re not completely convinced, here are all the other projects that people on Twitter want Haddish and Rudolph to do together.