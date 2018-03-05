And The Award For Best Duo At The Oscars Goes To Tiffany Haddish And Maya Rudolph

Well, it seems that Paul Thomas Anderson has very good taste in funny women.

In fact, the ladies were so great together that people on Twitter immediately requested that they host the award show together next year.

Every other tweet in my timeline is people begging for Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph to host next year and add me to the chorus. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 5, 2018

Start that petition to get Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph to co-host the Oscars next year—stat. — Smoosh-Faced Lion (@Nico_Lang) March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph for Oscar hosts next year or 100% go fuck yourself. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 5, 2018

Others wanted them to host the Golden Globes — just like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph should host the Golden Globes next year. #Oscars — Travon Free (@Travon) March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph SHOULD NOT host next year's Oscars. Golden Globes y'all Gol👏🏾den👏🏾 Globes👏🏾 — Louidy Ferdinand (@looney_512) March 5, 2018

Twitter users seemed to collectively fall head over heels for the pair as soon as they strutted onstage holding their shoes in their hands.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Actors Tiffany Haddish (left) and Maya Rudolph walk onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

“I had to take my shoes off,” Rudolph said.

“Girl, me too,” Haddish followed up. “I’ve been wearing these shoes since 11 o’clock this morning.” She then asked Rudolph how long she had been wearing her heels.

“Since the Critics’ Choice Awards,” Rudolph quipped.

But the jokes didn’t end there. (You can watch their other cracks — about white people with clipboards and pinky toes falling off — in the clip above.)

But if you’re not completely convinced, here are all the other projects that people on Twitter want Haddish and Rudolph to do together.

Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish appeared and I immediately screamed "Thelma and Louise reboot" at a stranger. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 5, 2018

Any writer who didn't immediately sprint out of that auditorium to write Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph a buddy comedy is worth nOTHING — Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) March 5, 2018

Wish there was a whole TV channel of just Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph ad libbing about everything in the world, all the time. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) March 5, 2018

I know it's lazy to just be like "these two people onstage need to be in a movie together!!" but.........Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish really should be in a movie together. And a miniseries. And a TV show. And on a spoken word album. — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) March 5, 2018