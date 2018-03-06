Tiffany Haddish And Brad Pitt Made A Very Sexy Pact For 2019

Just call them Braffany.

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” aired an interview Monday that Kelly Ripa had done with comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish backstage at the Oscars. During their chat, the “Girls Trip” star told Ripa that she made quite a deal with the now-single Brad Pitt.

“Oh, I just met him on the elevator. He said in one year if he’s single and I’m single, we gonna do it. So you know what that means!” Haddish told Ripa.

“But he do got seven kids. I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids,” she added.

When Ripa inquired as to why Pitt, 54, asked to wait a year, the 38-year-old Haddish responded, “I don’t know. He asked me to wait a year.”

He has also been candid about how the breakup has taken an emotional toll on him, Jolie and their children. He told GQ last year, “It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”