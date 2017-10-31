COMEDY
10/31/2017 05:24 pm ET

Tiffany Haddish Catches People Not Washing Their Hands In This PSA

She lets them know it's not cool ... via a surprise loudspeaker.

By Andy McDonald

She’s tasked with hosting “Saturday Night Live” in November, but first comedian Tiffany Haddish is giving us all an important task: Washing our damn hands after using the bathroom. 

The breakout star of “Girls Trip” and cleaning product company Method created this PSA to get the word out about washing your hands after you pee, do a No. 2, or whatever else it is you do in there. Water and soap, people.

Let’s be real here, it’s something people should already know, but it doesn’t hurt to remind everyone. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Andy McDonald
Comedy Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Public Health Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish Catches People Not Washing Their Hands In This PSA

CONVERSATIONS