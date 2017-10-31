Tiffany Haddish Catches People Not Washing Their Hands In This PSA

She’s tasked with hosting “Saturday Night Live” in November, but first comedian Tiffany Haddish is giving us all an important task: Washing our damn hands after using the bathroom.
The breakout star of “Girls Trip” and cleaning product company Method created this PSA to get the word out about washing your hands after you pee, do a No. 2, or whatever else it is you do in there. Water and soap, people.
Let’s be real here, it’s something people should already know, but it doesn’t hurt to remind everyone.
