Tiffany Haddish Finally Reveals Who Bit Beyoncé

Our long national nightmare is over: We finally know who bit Beyoncé, according to the eyewitness who started the whole uproar.

As the story goes, a previously unidentified actress got too close for comfort to the “Lemonade” singer during an after-party for a Jay-Z concert in December. The woman was said to have been flirting with Jay-Z until Bey intervened. In the story told by Tiffany Haddish, Beyoncé had to keep the “Girls Trip” star from “fighting a bitch.”

Haddish recounted the night in hilarious detail during various interviews. But until now, she refused to name the biter, citing a pesky Bey NDA. Of course, that didn’t stop internet sleuths from narrowing the list of potential suspects to two actresses: Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster.

Both denied they were the biter. But multiple outlets later identified the Lathan, star of “Love & Basketball,” as the culprit. And now, Haddish has confirmed the suspicions.

Hollywood Reporter Tiffany Haddish covers The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m super good friends with her stepmom and her dad, and they were mad at me,” Haddish said of Lathan in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

Lathan’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Lathan addressed the speculation in March, and said that “under no circumstances” did she do the biting. She did, however, leave some wiggle room. “If I did it would’ve been a love bite,” she wrote on Twitter.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

The actress later described the media firestorm as “the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with” and continued to deny biting Bey.

There is a possibility Lathan could me misremembering the night. Haddish previously alleged that Bey believed the culprit was not in her right mind when everything went down.

“That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs,” Haddish said Beyoncé told her at the time. “She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

You might think this whole stir would make Haddish persona non grata at fancy Hollywood parties. But rest assured, she said the invites just keep coming.