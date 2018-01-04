Tiffany Haddish Needs To Win Every Award After This Hilarious Acceptance Speech

The Golden Globes sure missed a golden opportunity when they failed to nominate actress Tiffany Haddish this year — because the woman can give one hell of an acceptance speech.

On Wednesday night the stand-up comic won Best Supporting Actress at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards for her breakout role in “Girls Trip.” The honor prompted the 38-year-old to deliver almost 18 minutes of pure hilarity (which included a lot of unabashed flirting with host, Michael B. Jordan) captured by BuzzFeed film critic Alison Willmore, who posted the video to Facebook.

“First, I want to thank God, because without God, my mama and daddy wouldn’t have put their two uglies together and they wouldn’t have made me,” she told the audience, martini in hand. “That was all God right there. He put two crazy people together to make one awesome crazy person.”

Later in her speech, she thanked the critics, and offered them a little advice.

“I’m learning a lot about you guys. The only critics I ever known before this was Siskel and Ebert, and then when they passed, I was like, ‘Oh well.’ I ain’t going to lie to you: All my stuff comes from TV. Who’s the new movie critic TV show, is there one? Get it together, y’all.”

Haddish also got emotional and thanked every person who has said anything about her, positive or negative.

“I appreciate you. I’m glad you see me. Because it’s been so many years nobody saw me,” she said. “You know when you’re a little kid going through the system, you wonder, ‘Does anyone even know I’m alive?’ And to be able to be this example to youth. There are so many people like me that you guys have no clue about. But they coming, ’cause I kicked the fucking door open.”

And we thank you for that, Tiff!