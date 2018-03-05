Tiffany Haddish Jumped A Barrier To Meet Meryl Streep At The Oscars

Actress Tiffany Haddish did what any normal person would do when confronted with the chance to meet Meryl Streep: She quite literally jumped a barrier and stopped traffic.

The “Girls Trip” actress attended Sunday night’s 90th Academy Awards ceremony where she presented the nominees for animated and live action short films. On the red carpet earlier in the night, Haddish made it known that her real reason for coming to the Oscars was to meet the one and only Streep.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Meryl Streep and asking her to be my mama,” the actress told Ryan Seacrest during the red carpet pre-show.

Tiffany Haddish just jumped in front of Meryl Streep on the #Oscars carpet and curtsied pic.twitter.com/uqGTqRGW1b — Mia Galuppo (@miagaluppo) March 5, 2018

Later on, Haddish finally got her moment. The actress went rogue and ran over to a roped off walkway where Streep was walking and taking press photos. Haddish hopped the barrier ― dress and all ― and stopped traffic, putting her hands on her hips and looking square at Streep.

The two hugged briefly as Streep laughed and continued walking. Haddish ended their quick meet and greet with a small curtsy, as one does when meeting Hollywood royalty.

Haddish told People at the Governors Ball after-party that she was elated to meet her idol earlier in the night.

“When I asked Meryl Streep to be my mama, [she said] of course! Best moment of the night!” Haddish said.