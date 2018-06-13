Tiffany Haddish Hits Leonardo DiCaprio With A Bizarre Proposition

Tiffany Haddish wants Leonardo DiCaprio in the worst way ― and she told him so, she says.

In a freewheeling interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedienne admitted she approached the Oscar-winning actor a few months ago with a bold proposition.

“Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” she said.

“He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’”

However, Haddish said she had one rule for the romp. “My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’”

DiCaprio started laughing, but he was curious enough to ask Haddish why she chose that particular character (he played a teenager with special needs in the film).

She said she replied: ”’Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is [my body].”

Haddish didn’t say whether her come-on worked, but shared that DiCaprio didn’t seem to pick up on what she was putting down.

“He starts goin’ into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I’m just listenin’ and listenin,’ like, ‘Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.’ I finally go, ‘All that’s good, I just need to know, when’s this gonna happen?’”