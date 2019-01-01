Tiffany Haddish Bombs During New Year's Eve Gig, Ends Up Drinking With Fans

Comedian Tiffany Haddish started off the New Year with a bomb, not a bang.

Haddish was hired to do stand-up at Miami’s James L. Knight Center, but the performance didn’t go off so well, according to The Root.

Her routine included jokes about her mom getting out of a mental institution and gripes about her family asking her for money, according to TMZ.

Witnesses said Haddish forgot some of her jokes and the ones she did remember weren’t getting the laughs she expected.

Folks at the show also expressed their opinions on Twitter.

I went to go see if @TiffanyHaddish was actually funny. I ended up doing this. Conclusion: She is not funny. Horrible show. In her defense, she said she was having a rough night. She didn’t have to be up there. She ended up inviting me up on stage to tell jokes. 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/Ze1BPzeY9S — Andrew Chestnutt (@AndrewChestnut1) January 1, 2019

She wasn’t funny, it was hard to watch. Her jokes bombed started asking people in the front row if they had questions. Then she said people not good on their job everyday. 🤦🏾‍♀️ #SheNotReady — Surelle (@Indomitable1908) January 1, 2019

tiffany haddish#SHENotReady - Went to see show in Miami it was terrible. Walked out — Tiffin (@tiffin84) January 1, 2019

The comedian apparently suspected things weren’t going well when she saw fans heading for the exit.

“This is weird for me,” Haddish said, according to The Root. “This is going to be on TMZ or whatever.”

She then opened a bottle of Ciroc and started drinking with the audience.

To her credit, Haddish was brutally honest about the gig in a Tuesday morning Twitter post.

Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again. Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead https://t.co/4QxPn0j0xc via @TheRoot — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 1, 2019