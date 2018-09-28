Tiffany Haddish Once Auditioned For 'Flavor Of Love' But Dropped Out

Tiffany Haddish has taken a winding road to the top with many detours along the way (school mascot, bar mitzvah hype person, customer service agent for Alaska Airlines, etc.) but in another life, she could’ve been a reality TV queen.

While promoting “Night School,” her new movie with Kevin Hart, Haddish revealed that she once auditioned for perhaps the greatest (and messiest) reality TV shows of them all, “Flavor Of Love.”

“You know I auditioned for that show,” the comedian said in a Wired clip while answering some of the internet’s most searched questions about her.

“But when I found out it was Flavor Flav you had to be in the house with I was like, ‘Oh no thank you. I don’t want this job,’” she added.

One of the most popular reality shows of the early 2000s, “Flavor of Love” ran for three seasons on VH1 as Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav attempted to find his soulmate with increasingly low returns.

The series did, however, give us some of the genre’s greats like New York aka Tiffany Pollard, who went on to bless us all on shows like “Celebrity Big Brother,” and a handful of spin-offs, including the severely underrated “Charm School” where contestants tried to rehabilitate their image.

Just to think, in some alternate timeline Haddish could’ve stepped in to block New York from fellow contestant Pumpkin’s legendary loogie ― one of the show’s most iconic moments ― if she’d just stuck it out.